Craft Cafe & Supply Swap Returns To Venice, California On July 13Th, Organized By Circular Library

Creativity meets sustainability at the Craft Café & Supply Swap, hosted by the Circular Library in partnership with Peo Vee, on Sunday, July 13th from 2:30 to 5:30 PM in Venice, CA. This monthly Second Sunday event brings together artists, crafters, and local community members for a unique blend of hands-on creativity and eco-conscious connection.

The event offers an open, welcoming environment where attendees can bring their own projects to work on, swap gently used supplies, and share ideas and inspiration. With the support of Peo Vee, a community platform dedicated to artist-driven, sustainable engagement, the July 13th event promises to be a vibrant celebration of creativity and community.

Attendees are encouraged to bring surplus art and craft supplies-like yarn, brushes, paper, fabric, buttons, or tools-to share or exchange at the swap table. In return, they can browse and pick up new-to-them materials to spark their next project, all while reducing waste and promoting mindful reuse.

The event also features an inviting craft café vibe-think cozy tables, creative energy, and the chance to collaborate or craft solo at your own pace. Coffee, conversation, and community come standard.

“Circular Library and Peo Vee share the same vision: making creativity more sustainable and more social,” said a Circular Library representative.“The July 13th event will be another opportunity for the community to come together, share resources, and leave inspired.”

Held monthly in the heart of Venice, the Craft Café & Supply Swap has become a beloved tradition for locals who value art, sustainability, and community connection. It welcomes creators of all ages and skill levels-from seasoned artists to curious newcomers-offering space, materials, and encouragement for creative exploration.

No RSVP is needed. Just show up with your supplies (or empty hands), find a seat, and join a circular culture that turns waste into wonder.

About Circular Library:

Circular Library is a Venice-based creative hub promoting sustainability, resource sharing, and mindful community living. Through regular events, workshops, and curated experiences, it fosters connection and circular thinking in the creative world.

About Peo Vee:

Peo Vee is a people-powered collective supporting local artists, makers, and changemakers. Focused on sustainable practices and creative collaboration, Peo Vee curates community-centered programming across Southern California.