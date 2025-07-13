Perfect Smile Tulsa Elevates Aesthetic Care With In-House BOTOX Treatments

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 11, 2025 9:50 am - Perfect Smile in Tulsa now offers in-house BOTOX treatments for natural, non-surgical facial rejuvenation. Experience aesthetic care beyond the smile.

Perfect Smile, a Dentist in Tulsa, OK, is excited to expand its commitment to patient wellness and confidence by introducing in-house BOTOX treatments. This new service offers a seamless blend of dental excellence and facial aesthetics, allowing patients to look and feel their best under one roof.

As the lines between oral health and overall appearance continue to blur, more patients seek convenient, non-surgical options to rejuvenate their look. Perfect Smile now proudly provides professionally administered BOTOX to reduce fine lines, smooth wrinkles, and restore youthful facial harmony, without needing to visit a separate specialist.

“Our goal has always been to help patients feel confident in their smiles,” said Dr. Mark Davis, co-lead dentist at Perfect Smile.“By adding BOTOX to our services, we can further enhance that confidence, addressing not only the health of your smile but the aesthetics of your entire face.”

The team at Perfect Smile brings the same precision and patient-centered care to BOTOX treatments as they do to dentistry. Whether targeting crow's feet, frown lines, or forehead wrinkles, the treatments are performed in a safe, welcoming environment by trained professionals who prioritize natural-looking results and patient comfort.

“Many of our patients were already asking for aesthetic enhancements that complement their dental work,” said Dr. Ryan Crain.“Adding BOTOX was a natural step forward. It aligns with our vision of providing complete care that empowers patients inside and out.”

About Perfect Smile Tulsa

Perfect Smile is a trusted dental clinic in Tulsa, OK, known for delivering exceptional cosmetic and general dentistry. Led by Dr. Mark Davis and Dr. Ryan Crain, the practice offers a wide range of services-from Invisalign and veneers to BOTOX and preventive care-all designed to promote health, beauty, and confidence in every patient.

To schedule a consultation for BOTOX or any of our cosmetic services, please visit