403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NTT DATA appoints Vinesh Maharaj as the Director of Smart Manufacturing & Industry for the Middle East Africa Region.
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, UAE - 10 July 2025 - NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, has announced the appointment of Vinesh Maharaj, as the Director of Smart Manufacturing & Industry for the Middle East Africa Region. This appointment marks NTT DATA's continued commitment to doubling down in key verticals, with Manufacturing being the third, following the successful launch of its Retail and FSI practice in 2024.
Vinesh brings 30 years of experience in industrial automation, IT/OT integration, Manufacturing Execution Systems, and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and Predictive AI technologies. A professionally registered engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) and a Certified Director with the Institute of Directors of South Africa (IoDSA), he has held a variety of leadership roles and extensive experience across the energy, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing sectors. Most recently, he served as a Management Consultant at a Big 4 firm. He also serves on the Exco and advises the Board of Directors of the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Computer Engineering (SAIMC).
Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT DATA Middle East and Africa, said: “This appointment underscores our commitment to strengthening leadership in high-potential growth markets, while I continue to drive our broader strategic expansion across the MEA region.”
Manufacturing represents one of the most promising frontiers for digital transformation. Globally, the industry is valued at more than $16 trillion and plays a critical role in driving GDP. In South Africa, manufacturing contributes around 13% to GDP, led by sub-sectors such as automotive, food and beverages, and machinery. Across the African continent, the sector currently makes up roughly 10% of GDP, but this figure is expected to rise as localisation strategies, industrial policy reforms, and digital investment begin to take hold.
However, many manufacturing organisations face persistent challenges in their digital transformation journeys. From legacy infrastructure and fragmented systems to evolving cybersecurity risks and talent shortages, the path to Industry 4.0 is complex and often constrained by siloed decision-making. At the same time, the opportunity for transformation is immense. Manufacturers now have the tools to unlock greater operational efficiency through automation and predictive AI, build more resilient and connected supply chains, and integrate IT and OT environments to enable real-time, data-driven decision-making. Sustainability is also rising up the agenda, as companies look to embed environmentally responsible practices into their operations through smart, data-led insights.
With Maharaj’s leadership and NTT DATA’s proven global capabilities, the company is well positioned to help manfacturers navigate these challenges, accelerate their digital maturity, and strengthen their competitiveness on the world stage.
Vinesh brings 30 years of experience in industrial automation, IT/OT integration, Manufacturing Execution Systems, and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and Predictive AI technologies. A professionally registered engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) and a Certified Director with the Institute of Directors of South Africa (IoDSA), he has held a variety of leadership roles and extensive experience across the energy, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing sectors. Most recently, he served as a Management Consultant at a Big 4 firm. He also serves on the Exco and advises the Board of Directors of the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Computer Engineering (SAIMC).
Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT DATA Middle East and Africa, said: “This appointment underscores our commitment to strengthening leadership in high-potential growth markets, while I continue to drive our broader strategic expansion across the MEA region.”
Manufacturing represents one of the most promising frontiers for digital transformation. Globally, the industry is valued at more than $16 trillion and plays a critical role in driving GDP. In South Africa, manufacturing contributes around 13% to GDP, led by sub-sectors such as automotive, food and beverages, and machinery. Across the African continent, the sector currently makes up roughly 10% of GDP, but this figure is expected to rise as localisation strategies, industrial policy reforms, and digital investment begin to take hold.
However, many manufacturing organisations face persistent challenges in their digital transformation journeys. From legacy infrastructure and fragmented systems to evolving cybersecurity risks and talent shortages, the path to Industry 4.0 is complex and often constrained by siloed decision-making. At the same time, the opportunity for transformation is immense. Manufacturers now have the tools to unlock greater operational efficiency through automation and predictive AI, build more resilient and connected supply chains, and integrate IT and OT environments to enable real-time, data-driven decision-making. Sustainability is also rising up the agenda, as companies look to embed environmentally responsible practices into their operations through smart, data-led insights.
With Maharaj’s leadership and NTT DATA’s proven global capabilities, the company is well positioned to help manfacturers navigate these challenges, accelerate their digital maturity, and strengthen their competitiveness on the world stage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment