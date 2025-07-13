403
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs ADQ Board of Directors meeting
(MENAFN- FGS Global) Abu Dhabi, 10 July 2025: His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Member of the Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs (SCFEA), has chaired the board meeting of ADQ. His Highness commended ADQ’s continued efforts to strengthen the foundations of economic resilience and sustainable development, in line with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, while also recognizing A’Q’s role in supporting the cou’try’s digital transformation and economic diversification through investments and strategic partnerships across global markets.
During the meeting, the board reviewed ADQ’s financial performance for Q1 2025, which remains on a strong growth trajectory. The board was also presented with a comprehensive summary of key transactions from the last quarter, including A’Q’s acquisition of Aramex through a successful voluntary tender offer, subject to successful completion of the transaction. Aramex will form an integral part of’ADQ’s Transport and Logistics cluster, offering end-to-end supply chain integration and management while complementing existing investments within the cluster.
The board was also briefed on the strategic significance of the US$25 billion investment partnership with Energy Capital Partners, the largest private owner of power generation and renewables in the US, which aims to develop new power generation infrastructure across the US. These projects are intended to meet the growing power demands of data centers driven by the proliferation of AI, while supporting the expansion of the c’untry’s broader energy infrastructure.
Other notable milestones included the launch of Gridora, a joint venture established in April by ADQ, IHC, and Modon Holding to drive infrastructure development through private and public-private partnerships. Operating under Modon Holding, Gridora will collaborate with specialist partners and capital providers to deliver large-scale, high-impact infrastructure projects.
During the same month, ADQ, IHC, and First Abu Dhabi Bank announced plans to launch a dirham-backed stablecoin, fully regulated by the UAE Central Bank. The stablecoin aims to simplify payments and business transactions locally and globally, reinforcing’the UAE’s position as a fintech leader and enhancing its digital infrastructure.
In May, ADQ successfully completed its third debt capital markets issuance, launching a US$2 billion dual-tranche bond to diversify its funding sources and enhance its financial resilience. The proceeds provide growth capital for projects aligne’ with ADQ’s long-term strategy. The issuance accomplished broad institutional distribution from major investors across Asia, the US, the Middle East, UK and Europe and was oversubscribed by more than 3.5 times, reflecting strong investor confi’ence in ADQ’s credit fundamentals and long-term value proposition.
The board was also updated on the progress of ADQ’s contribution to the U’E’s National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 as well as Abu D’abi’s agenda in these areas. In addition to other relevant initiatives, ADQ has launched the Sprint AI program which is aimed at driving innovation, digital transformation and AI adoption. The program encompasses three key pillars: pillar 1 will support the development of advanced data infrastructure, governance, and analytics capabilities; pillar 2 will facilitate artificial intelligence research, adoption, and commercialisation across key sectors; pillar 3 will mobilize the development of innovative proof-of-concept solutions and pilot projects. By strategically deploying this funding, Sprint AI will enab’e ADQ’s portfolio companies to bring groundbreaking technologies and practices to their operations, strengthening the future-readiness and resilienc’ of ADQ’s portfolio. First adopters include Silal, AD Ports Group and Agthia Group.
The board was also updated on key achievements ’cross ADQ’s portfolio. In Energy and Utilities, TAQA and EWEC agreed to develop new energy infrastructure aligned ’ith the UAE’s National Strategy for AI 2031 and Net Zero 2050 goals. As part of this, TAQA signed a 24-year power purchase agreement with EWEC to develop the one-gigawatt Al Dhafra open-cycle gas turbine project.
In Food and Agriculture, Silal signed a strategic partnership with Shouguang Vegetable Industry Group to build a 100,000 sqm agritech hub in Al Ain Region. The facility will leverage AI and robotics to boost efficiency and drive sustainable innovation in agriculture.
In ADQ’s Sustainable Manufacturing cluster, EMSTEEL, one of the largest steel manufacturers in the UAE, partnered with MediSun Energy, a brine management company, to launch a first-of-its-kind initiative in the UAE that will transform desalination brine into renewable blue energy and magnesium carbonate. The project align’ with the UAE’s goals for innovation, decarbonization, and resource efficiency.
During the meeting, the board members leveraged the lates’ version of ADQ’s AI Board advisor that integrates multiple AI tools to support decision-making. Built on ADQ’s extensive knowledge base, Q provides expert insights and strategic recommendations to guide board discussions.
His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said“ “Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ADQ continues to strengthen Abu D’abi’s economic resilience through targeted investments in high-impact infrastructure and strategic supply chains. The milestones achieved over the past quarter reflect our commitment to reinforcing the very foundations on which our emirate is built, while driving the continued growth of key economic sectors and creating commercial value for our shareh”lder.”
The board reaffirmed its commitment to advan’ing ADQ’s role as a strategic enabler of’Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification and global competitiveness.
The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi, His Excellency Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, His Excellency Mohamed Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, His Excellency Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohamed Al Hamed and Kaj-Erik Relander.
