Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
SpaceX Pledges USD2B in AI Startup xAI

SpaceX Pledges USD2B in AI Startup xAI


2025-07-13 02:07:12
(MENAFN) According to media on Saturday, SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace company, has pledged a $2 billion investment in his artificial intelligence firm, xAI. This injection forms a significant portion of xAI’s recently announced $5 billion equity fundraising round, revealed last month by Morgan Stanley. Notably, this marks SpaceX’s first publicly known financial stake in xAI and stands as one of its largest investments in an external venture.

Musk has consistently leveraged his network of companies to accelerate xAI’s development as it strives to compete with OpenAI—the pioneering AI organization behind the widely popular ChatGPT platform.

Earlier this year, Musk combined xAI with X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, integrating the AI lab’s capabilities to expand the influence of Grok, the AI system. This consolidation placed the new entity’s valuation at $113 billion, as reported.

Musk described Grok as "the smartest AI in the world," highlighting its role in supporting SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet through customer service functions. At the launch of Grok 4 on Wednesday, Musk disclosed plans to deploy Grok within humanoid robots, including Tesla’s Optimus series.

Representatives for Musk have indicated that additional collaborations between SpaceX and xAI are expected to emerge moving forward, media noted.

MENAFN13072025000045017169ID1109793275

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search