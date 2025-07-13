Meet The Women Who Study Pole Dancing In Modern Shanghai

MENAFN - Asia Times) From outside, China is often portrayed as a demure, conservative country. But inside a Shanghai pole-dancing school tucked at the far end of the hall in an otherwise nondescript office building, a different side of the city is revealed. Only a wall of boots is visible beyond the door ... although, amid the loud music playing at all hours, on occasion visitors on occasion might glimpse a scantily clad figure walking in high heels from one end of the hall to another.

Tutu, originally from Hainan, is both a student at S-pole and an assistant manager, helping to teach classes alongside Hai Xiaohan, the school's founder. For her, and many other young women in Shanghai, pole dancing has been an important means of discovering herself.

Tutu

“I saw a pole dancer abroad,” says Tutu.“At that time, I thought that I also wanted to be as beautiful, sexy and powerful as her, so the first thing I did when I came back was find a school. Later I felt that I liked myself more and more, and every time I practiced, I felt like I was having a conversation with my body, that I had no physical limitations. Even in my normal life, I started to feel more confident when I went out, and it was the first time I really loved my body.”

Lena, who works in marketing, is another student at S-pole. For her, pole dancing is the next in a long of sports – 10 years of karate, six of muai thai, two or three of weight lifting. But pole dancing has been the most transformative.

“You feel the spiritual changes after you start dancing,” she says.“Right now I'm learning my feminine side. I'm a tomboy in my daily life, so when I first started pole-dancing I did it like martial arts, extremely brutal, dancing like I wanted to fight and kill people. My coach says I've got work to do, but I'm making progress.”