Legendary Telugu Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Dies At 83

MENAFN - Live Mint) Legendary Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao died at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday (July 13), following a prolonged illness. He was 83.

Who was Kota Srinivasa Rao?

Rao was known for his versatility and powerful screen presence. Rao had a Telugu cinema and theatrical acting career spanning nearly four decades.

He was born on July 10, 1942, in Kankipadu village, a suburb of Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh.

According to Telangana Today, Rao's early life was far from the arc lights. His father, Seetha Rama Anjaneyulu, was a respected doctor, and young Kota had once dreamed of following the same path.

However, destiny had other plans for him.

Kota Srinivasa Rao was drawn to the stage during his college. He, eventually, discovered an unwavering passion for acting: a passion that would define his entire life. His debut film came in 1978 with Pranam Khareedu, and there was no looking back.

Some of his finest performances remain etched in people's minds: Aa Naluguru, Siva, Aha Naa Pellanta, Bommarillu, Attarintiki Daredi, Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, Rakta Charitra, Gabbar Singh and so many more.

Kota Srinivasa Rao was also a politician. In 1999, he had won as an MLA from the Vijayawada East constituency and gained recognition as a "good leader" through public service, Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh said.

Rao had earned a Bachelor of Science degree and even worked as a State Bank employee.

Condolensces pour in

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu condoled the demise of renowned actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao, terming his passing as an "irreparable loss" to the Telugu film industry.

In a post on X, CM Chandrababu Naidu said,“The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening."

“His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable. The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

“His passing is an irreparable loss to the Telugu film industry. In 1999, he won as an MLA from Vijayawada and served the public. I express my profound condolences to his family members,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh posted on X,“In his four-decade cinematic journey, Kota Srinivasa Rao garu portrayed numerous distinctive roles, earning a special place in the hearts of Telugu audiences."

"With his unique acting, he breathed life into countless characters. He also earned acclaim for acting in other languages," he added.