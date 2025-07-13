Delhi News: Audi Runs Over Five People Sleeping On Footpath Near Vasant Vihar, Including 8-Year-Old Girl
The incident took place around 1:45 am on July 9. The driver, 40-year-old Utsav Shekhar, was arrested at the scene. Medical tests later confirmed he was intoxicated at the time of the crash, the official added.
By the time officers reached the scene, the injured were already taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The victims have been identified as Ladhi (40), her eight-year-old daughter Bimla, husband Sabami alias Chirma (45), Ram Chander (45) and his wife Narayani (35), all residents of Rajasthan.
"A preliminary investigation and eyewitness accounts have revealed that a white Audi car drove over the victims while they were asleep on the footpath in front of Shiva Camp. Shekhar, a resident of Dwarka, was apprehended on the spot,: the official said.
The police said that legal proceedings have been started against the accused, and an ongoing investigation is being conducted to determine the precise order of events and evaluate any further negligence.
