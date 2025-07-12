Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Role For Saud Al-Maadeed At Qatar TV

New Role For Saud Al-Maadeed At Qatar TV


2025-07-12 11:01:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) issued a decision appointing Saud Ali al-Maadeed as Assistant Director of Qatar TV, in addition to his current duties.
This appointment reflects QMC's confidence in his professional competence and distinguished media career.
Saud al-Maadeed is one of the most prominent young talents in the Qatari media sector, with extensive experience in visual media and television production. Over the past years, he has contributed to the development of several media programmes and projects that have garnered widespread attention from local and Arab audiences.
This appointment comes within the framework of Qatar TV's strategy to strengthen the administrative structure and expand the scope of media development by injecting young talent with a modern vision and a deep understanding of viewer needs and media trends in the digital age.

MENAFN12072025000067011011ID1109792960

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search