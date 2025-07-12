403
New Role For Saud Al-Maadeed At Qatar TV
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) issued a decision appointing Saud Ali al-Maadeed as Assistant Director of Qatar TV, in addition to his current duties.
This appointment reflects QMC's confidence in his professional competence and distinguished media career.
Saud al-Maadeed is one of the most prominent young talents in the Qatari media sector, with extensive experience in visual media and television production. Over the past years, he has contributed to the development of several media programmes and projects that have garnered widespread attention from local and Arab audiences.
This appointment comes within the framework of Qatar TV's strategy to strengthen the administrative structure and expand the scope of media development by injecting young talent with a modern vision and a deep understanding of viewer needs and media trends in the digital age.
