QM Marks 20Th Anniversary, 50 Years Of Nmoq
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM) is participating in the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee (July 6–16 ) at Unesco Headquarters in Paris, where it celebrates its 20th anniversary and the 50th anniversary of the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ).
Under the theme of“More than Museums,” QM hosted a special event and reception marking the two major anniversaries, where participants reflected on Qatar's longstanding commitment to fostering cultural diplomacy and dialogue, and the nation's forward-looking commitment to transforming museums into dynamic platforms for creativity, education, heritage, and innovation.
“These momentous anniversaries are a testament to the vision of HE Sheikha al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Chairperson of Qatar Museums, and the path for national development laid out by the His Highness the Father Amir and His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani,” said Mohammed Saad al-Rumaihi, CEO, QM.“For more than half a century, our nation has been committed to culture as a catalyst for dialogue, bridging the gaps between people and cultivating local and regional talent to present on the world's stages. As we mark the 20th anniversary of Qatar Museums, we are continuing a creative journey in which culture is not only preserved but lived, shared, and continually reimagined.”
The gathering in Paris brought together cultural leaders, diplomats, and international stakeholders, including HE Dr Nasser al-Hinzab, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Qatar to Unesco.
Dr al-Hinzab, said:“Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the National Museum of Qatar during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee reflects Qatar's efforts to promote its national heritage and place it on the global map of culture and development through Unesco's cultural conventions and programmes. These efforts continue in coordination with Qatar Museums to support the Sustainable Development Goals related to heritage and to empower the local community to safeguard Qatar's cultural and natural heritage.”
“We are immensely proud to see the National Museum of Qatar recognised as part of Unesco's anniversaries list, which stands as an acknowledgment of its meaningful contribution to the global cultural, heritage, and museum landscape,” said Dr Fatema Hassan al-Sulaiti, director of International Cooperation & Government Affairs at Qatar Museums and Qatar's National Expert to Unesco.“ We are deeply committed to preserving our heritage, and this recognition stands as a testament to 50 years of dedicated efforts to safeguard and share Qatar's rich cultural legacy with the world.”
Founded in 1975 as the Qatar National Museum, the first national museum in the Gulf, the National Museum of Qatar is dedicated to expressing and preserving Qatar's national identity, history, and heritage. Its striking building, designed by renowned architect Jean Nouvel, and cutting-edge galleries immerse visitors in Qatar's ongoing national story, bringing it to life for both the Qatari people and visitors from around the globe.
“The National Museum of Qatar has grown into a space where tradition meets innovation and where the voices of our people, past and present, can be heard and celebrated,” said Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad al-Thani, director, NMoQ.“For the past 20 years, our chairperson Sheikha al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani's unwavering commitment to culture and heritage has laid the foundation for this journey that spans over 50 years beginning with the National Museum of Qatar.”
Since its establishment in 2005, QM has become the umbrella institution for institutions including the National Museum of Qatar, the Museum of Islamic Art, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, and Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art; creative hubs including M7 and the Doha Fire Station that support emerging artists and designers working in creative industries; an expansive public art programme that presents world-class artwork by local, regional and international artists across the country; and cultural heritage sites that testify to Qatar's history.
