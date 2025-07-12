Washington, D.C., July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The turmoil in the cryptocurrency market has given rise to a revolution in returns, and cloud mining is becoming a new destination for the overflow of exchange users' assets.

The price of Bitcoin is around $117,907, and institutional investors' expectations of breaking through $200,000 by the end of the year continue to rise.

In this seemingly prosperous but risky market, a silent migration trend is spreading among Binance users - more and more investors are turning exchange assets to cloud mining platforms such as CryptoMiningFirm in search of stable daily returns.

CryptoMiningFirm creates a channel for Binance users to upgrade their income:

CRYPTO MINING FIRM is headquartered in the UK and is an intelligent cryptocurrency mining platform for global users. Relying on 120 large-scale mining farms around the world and 100% renewable energy (wind and solar) power supply, combined with AI computing power scheduling system, it is committed to providing investors with low-threshold, high-return digital asset value-added solutions.

CryptoMiningFirm provides a variety of mining solutions, real-time profit settlement and multi-wallet support, truly realizing "easy mining, stable profit without loss", and is an ideal choice for users pursuing passive income and asset growth.

Why more and more Binance users choose CryptoMiningFirm?

1. No need to transfer coins to the exchange, just recharge cryptocurrency from the Binance wallet to participate;

2. Daily settlement mechanism, flexible funds, clear and transparent income;

3. Diversified contracts, from short-term experience to high-yield long-term plans, everything is available;

The fully automatic mining process is suitable for all users and does not require complicated operations.





Actual case: From Binance recharge to daily income, only 3 steps are needed

1. Register a CryptoMiningFirm account (activate 10-100 USD new user reward);

2. Withdraw BTC/USDT from Binance to the platform recharge address (support seamless conversion of multiple currencies);

3. Select the contract: the user logs in to CryptoMiningFirm and selects the appropriate cloud mining contract level;

App-powered wealth management:

The CryptoMiningFirm app is available for iOS and Android , allowing users to monitor real-time earnings, manage contracts, and withdraw funds with just a few taps. Withdrawals are processed in less than 60 seconds and support more than 10 cryptocurrencies.