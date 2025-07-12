RICH Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Service For XRP Investors, Converting Ripple Into Stable Income
|Contract Type
|Contract Price
|Contract duration
|Daily income
|Total revenue
|Daily Sign-in Rewards
|$15
|1
|$0.6
|$15+$0.6
|New User Experience Contract
|$100
|2
|$3
|$100.00 + $6
|Canaan Avalon A15XP
|$600
|8
|$7.20
|$500.00 + $57.60
|Bitdeer SealMiner A2
|$1,300
|13
|$17.30
|$1300.00 + $221.39
|Bitmain Antminer L7
|$3,000
|17
|$42.30
|$3000.00 + $719.10
|Bitmain Antminer S21 Immersion
|$5,000
|24
|$75.00
|$5000.00 + $1800.00
|Bitmain Antminer L9
|$12,000
|32
|$204.00
|$12000.00 + $6528.00
Click here to view completed contractsSit back and enjoy the benefits: After purchasing the contract, the system will automatically distribute the mining income to your account balance every day, and support withdrawal or reinvestment at any time.
A new way to unlock XRP:
RICH Miner provides a new way for you to not only hold Ripple coins, but also to create stable income every day through cloud mining. Simply connect your XRP assets to the platform to easily open your own passive income path. This is not only a breakthrough in the use of XRP, but also a key step in opening a new era of digital asset appreciation.
Start with RICH Miner: Unleash higher value on XRP
Ripple (XRP) is not only a fast payment tool, but also a bridge to the high-yield crypto economy. The RICH Miner cloud mining platform is the key tool to help you unlock the potential of XRP.
Join RICH Miner now and use your XRP to participate in the world's top cloud mining network, so that your assets will no longer sleep and grow for you every day!
Customer service email: ...
Official website link:
Attachment
-
RICH Miner
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment