Who Is Vanessa Hudgens? High School Musical Star Announces Second Baby With Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens has announced her pregnancy for the second time on July 12, 2025, via Instagram photos in a cream maternity set, captioning "Round two!!!!" with Cole playfully poking her belly 36. Friends like Ashley Benson and Jenna Dewan flooded the comments with support.

Who is Vanessa Hudgens?



Vanessa Hudgens, 36, became famous worldwide as Gabriella Montez in Disney's High School Musical movies. Born in California, she won TV's Star Search at age 15 and later starred in hit films like Spring Breakers and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

After dating actor Austin Butler for nine years, she met baseball player Cole Tucker, 29, during a 2020 Zoom meditation group – sliding into his Instagram DMs after spotting him online. They married in a jungle wedding in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2023, where Vanessa says seeing Cole at the altar made her nearly collapse with joy.

Just four months after marrying, Hudgens debuted her first pregnancy bump at the 2024 Oscars while hosting the red carpet pre-show. She gave birth to their first child (sex still private) in July 2024 but criticized paparazzi who photographed her leaving the hospital, calling it a "disrespect" of their privacy.

Now, exactly one year later, the couple announced baby #2 on Instagram with playful belly-pointing photos captioned“Round two!!!!”, her signature belly ring visible in the chic cream maternity outfit. Friends like Jenna Dewan flooded the comments with heart emojis and congratulations.

Mom life meets movie comeback

Despite her family responsibilities, Vanessa continues her acting career. She recently designed a baby product line, "A Star Is Born," inspired by motherhood, featuring musical toys and cozy essentials.

Next month, she begins filming Quiet Storm, her first lead role since becoming a mom, playing a 1969 activist fighting racial and gender inequality during Hurricane Camille.