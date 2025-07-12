403
Grok 4: Xai's A.I. Sets New Standards And Raises The Stakes
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk's xAI launched Grok 4 in July 2025, claiming the title of the world's smartest AI during a livestream.
The company's confidence is backed by benchmark results: Grok 4 achieved a perfect 100% on the AIME math test and 44.4% on Humanity's Last Exam, far ahead of Gemini 2.5 Pro's 26.9% and OpenAI's o3 at 21%.
These scores underscore Grok 4's leap in reasoning and problem-solving, with the AIME (American Invitational Mathematics Examination) being a rigorous math contest that even top high school students rarely master.
xAI's technological leap is powered by its 200,000-GPU Colossus cluster and advanced reinforcement learning techniques, enabling Grok 4 to refine its reasoning at unprecedented scale.
Since its founding in March 2023, xAI built Grok 4 in just 28 months, outpacing larger and more established rivals.
Grok 4's performance extends beyond mat . On the GPQA science benchmark, it scored 88.9%, topping Claude 4 Opus's 79.6%.
Its coding model reached 75% on the SWE-Bench test, surpassing o3's 71.7%. These results mark Grok 4 as a leader in scientific reasoning and software engineering, with practical impacts already visible.
The ARCA Institute leverages Grok 4 for biomedical research, automating gene editing workflows and medical image analysis.
Grok 4's capabilities also reach creative and enterprise domains. It can create a functional video game in just four hours, handling coding and asset generation, and aims to produce full-length movies by 2026.
Such speed and versatility showcase its potential for rapid content creation and business innovation.
xAI offers Grok 4 through a $3 per million token API, supporting context windows up to 256,000 tokens, making it attractive for developers and enterprises.
The premium SuperGrok Heavy tier, priced at $300 per month, provides access to Grok 4 Heavy, a multi-agent version optimized for complex reasoning and planning, though this price may exclude smaller firms.
Despite its advances, Grok 4 faces stiff competition. Google's Gemini 3 and OpenAI's GPT-5 are racing to match or surpass its capabilities, but xAI's lean team and $10 billion investment in compute infrastructure provide a significant advantage.
Global GPU shortages remain a constraint, yet xAI plans a 100,000-GPU video model to further enhance simulation and self-driving technology research.
As businesses increasingly look to Grok 4's API for new revenue streams, xAI's rapid, cost-effective approach intensifies pressure on slower competitors.
The company's ambitions extend to physics breakthroughs by 2026, signaling a relentless drive to push AI boundaries.
Grok 4's rise marks a turning point in the AI race, where speed, efficiency, and practical impact define leadership in a tightly contested market.
