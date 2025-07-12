VERTEX Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Executive Appointments And New Board Members

MENAFN - PR Newswire)has joined the company as Chief Technology and Information Security Officer (CTISO). With more than 25 years of experience driving innovation, building secure software solutions, and overseeing enterprise IT operations, Vipul brings a wealth of expertise in aligning technology with business goals. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing the company's technology infrastructure and strengthening cybersecurity capabilities.

"Each of them brings deep expertise and leadership that will help accelerate our strategic priorities" - Tortorello, CEO

Post thi

Lisa Horning has been appointed General Counsel. Lisa brings significant legal expertise and will serve as a strategic advisor to the leadership team. In her role, she will oversee all legal, compliance, and corporate governance matters, supporting the company's continued growth and operational excellence.

In addition, Sharon Siegel Voelzke , CEO of SSV Advisors LLC, has joined Vertex's Board of Directors. Sharon's extensive background in business development, client engagement, and strategic integration across businesses of varying scales will be a valuable asset to the board. Her experience in hiring and coaching senior executives, as well as guiding business performance and communications strategies, will support Vertex in its next phase of growth.

Andee Harris also joined Vertex's Board of Directors. With over 30 years of experience in technology and professional services, Andee has led multiple firms through acquisitions and exits, including Challenger Inc. and HighGround Software. She also serves as an Adjunct Professor at the Kellogg School of Management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vipul and Lisa to the executive team, plus Sharon and Andee to our Board of Directors," said David Tortorello, CEO of Vertex. "Each of them brings deep expertise and leadership that will help accelerate our strategic priorities and position us for continued success."

These leadership changes reflect Vertex's ongoing commitment to building a resilient, innovative, and client-focused organization.

About The Vertex Companies LLC

Vertex, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, is a global multi-disciplined professional services firm that offers forensics, expert witness services, construction project advisory, compliance, and regulatory consulting. Additional information is at .

Media Contact:

Lisa Dehner

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE The Vertex Companies, LLC