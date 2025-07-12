VERTEX Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Executive Appointments And New Board Members
"Each of them brings deep expertise and leadership that will help accelerate our strategic priorities" - Tortorello, CEOPost thi
Lisa Horning has been appointed General Counsel. Lisa brings significant legal expertise and will serve as a strategic advisor to the leadership team. In her role, she will oversee all legal, compliance, and corporate governance matters, supporting the company's continued growth and operational excellence.
In addition, Sharon Siegel Voelzke , CEO of SSV Advisors LLC, has joined Vertex's Board of Directors. Sharon's extensive background in business development, client engagement, and strategic integration across businesses of varying scales will be a valuable asset to the board. Her experience in hiring and coaching senior executives, as well as guiding business performance and communications strategies, will support Vertex in its next phase of growth.
Andee Harris also joined Vertex's Board of Directors. With over 30 years of experience in technology and professional services, Andee has led multiple firms through acquisitions and exits, including Challenger Inc. and HighGround Software. She also serves as an Adjunct Professor at the Kellogg School of Management.
"We are thrilled to welcome Vipul and Lisa to the executive team, plus Sharon and Andee to our Board of Directors," said David Tortorello, CEO of Vertex. "Each of them brings deep expertise and leadership that will help accelerate our strategic priorities and position us for continued success."
These leadership changes reflect Vertex's ongoing commitment to building a resilient, innovative, and client-focused organization.
About The Vertex Companies LLC
Vertex, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, is a global multi-disciplined professional services firm that offers forensics, expert witness services, construction project advisory, compliance, and regulatory consulting. Additional information is at .
Media Contact:
Lisa Dehner
Head of Marketing
[email protected]
SOURCE The Vertex Companies, LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment