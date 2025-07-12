403
Smes Sustainability Guide Launched
Amman, July 12 (Petra) – The Advisory Committee on Sustainability and SMEs of the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative (SSE), launched a guide to support the sustainability of SMEs during a virtual meeting chaired by Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) CEO Mazen Wathaifi.
The guide aims to enable institutions to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) sustainability principles into their strategies, enhancing their growth and competitiveness locally and globally.
ASE, in partnership with the Philippine Stock Exchange, chairs the committee, which groups 62 experts from 41 entities in 34 countries, representing regulatory bodies, stock exchanges, and financial institutions.
Wathaifi stressed the importance of the guide in the midst of global economic transformations, adding that sustainability has become a key pillar of long-term growth, especially for SMEs.
ASE has been leading several sustainability initiatives since 2016, most notably: joining the SSE, requiring ASE20 companies to submit sustainability reports, launching a Climate Disclosure Guide, joining the Carbon Neutrality Initiative, and chairing the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) Sustainability Committee
