XRP Approaches $3 Milestone While Pfmcrypto Launches Innovative XRP Cloud Mining Contracts To Widespread Interest

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As XRP gains bullish momentum, PFMCrypto's XRP cloud mining solution drives strong investor interest and increased ecosystem engagement.

New York, NY, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past 30 days, XRP has seen a significant upward trend, recently rising from a range of $2.05 to $2.71 and now edging closer to the key $3.00 resistance level. This bullish price action coincides with the rollout of PFMCrypto's innovative XRP cloud mining contracts, which have rapidly captured the attention of long-term holders and new investors seeking to capitalize on XRP's growing strength.

Visit PFMCrypto official website:





Breaking the mold: Cloud mining designed specifically for XRP

Unlike traditional mining that relies on proof-of-work (PoW), XRP uses a consensus protocol, making conventional mining methods infeasible. PFMCrypto addresses this challenge by introducing a simulated cloud mining model that allows users to earn XRP rewards through mining contracts.

PFMCrypto is a remote digital asset mining platform where users rent computing power from PFMCrypto's high-performance, environmentally friendly mining facilities. Supporting a range of cryptocurrencies-including XRP, DOGE, BTC, LTC, and SOL-the platform eliminates technical and financial barriers, making passive income more accessible than ever.

Key Features of PFMCrypto's XRP Cloud Mining Contracts:

- No Hardware Required: Accessible to all users without the need for mining equipment or technical setup.

- Daily Payouts: Earn mining rewards daily based on your contract participation.

- Secure Custody: Assets are protected under PFMCrypto's industry-grade security standards.

- Flexible Contract Durations: Choose from short-, mid-, or long-term options to match your investment strategy.

Flexible Mining Plans Catered to All Investors:

PFMCrypto offers over 10 different contract options, giving users the freedom to select the plan that best suits their needs.

Examples include:

$10 Contract – 1 Day – Earn $0.66 (Free with signup bonus)

$100 Contract – 2 Days – Earn $3.00 daily + $2 reward

$500 Contract – 5 Days – Earn $6.15 daily

$5,000 Contract – 30 Days – Earn $78.50 daily

$20,000 Contract – 45 Days – Earn $380.00 daily

These innovative plans enable long-term XRP holders to remain invested during sideways or corrective markets while enjoying consistent returns.

Click here to explore the $100 XRP mining contract.

What Sets PFMCrypto's XRP Mining Contracts Apart?

- 100% Remote Access: No equipment, no tech skills-just log in and activate your plan.

- Capital Protection: Contracts guarantee full principal return upon maturity.

- AI-Powered Profitability: Yield optimization ensures profitability even during price stagnation.

- Daily Rewards: Predictable XRP payouts improve cash flow and reduce volatility risk.

New users receive a $10 signup bonus and daily login rewards , making it even easier to get started.

“With XRP showing renewed strength, PFMCrypto's launch couldn't be better timed,” said a PFMCrypto spokesperson.“This platform is not only aligned with XRP's architecture, but also adds real utility by helping users benefit from the current market uptrend.”

How to Start Mining on PFMCrypto?

Sign up now and receive a $10 welcome bonus plus $0.60 daily login rewardsUse your bonus to activate a mining plan or choose one that fits your budgetActivate your contract and let PFMCrypto handle the rest. Mining rewards are automatically credited to your account

About PFMCrypto

Founded in 2018, PFMCrypto is dedicated to transforming the traditional cryptocurrency mining landscape. For years, crypto mining was reserved for tech-savvy users with custom rigs and stable electricity. PFMCrypto makes it possible for anyone to earn XRP, BTC, SOL, or DOGE in real time-without technical knowledge or large upfront investments.

For everyday users, PFMCrypto offers a legitimate path to increase their crypto holdings, generate steady income, and weather volatile markets.

Discover the future of XRP mining at:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. You are advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Amelia Elspeth Email: ...