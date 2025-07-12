Dubai: Indian Expat To Donate Part Of $1 Million Prize Money To Women's, Children's Charities

An Indian national based in Oman won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held today at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. John Varghese, a 62-year-old Indian national based in Muscat, Oman, had purchased the winning ticket number 0982 online on May 29.

Mr. Varghese is a father of two and works as a general manager for an FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) company in Muscat.

He is a frequent traveller and has spent 35 years in the Middle East shuttling between Dubai and Muscat. A regular participant in the draw for 6 years, Mr. Varghese used to purchase tickets at the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise counters in Dubai Airport before the pandemic.

When asked what he plans to do with his win, Mr. Varghese said,“A big chunk will be saved for my retirement, while a portion will go towards some charities, specifically those aimed at benefiting women and children.”

“This is my first time to win in any draw, so I am really thankful for this great luck. Dubai Duty Free is going to be part of my life now,” he added.

Mr. Varghese, who hails from Kerala in India, is the 192nd Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for four luxury vehicles.

Mr. Nawaf Saad, a 62 year old Saudi Arabian national based in Jeddah, won a BMW (Mineral White Metallic) car.

Born and raised in Jeddah, Mr. Saad is a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion since 2020 and had bought five tickets.

The father of two was delighted to learn of his win and commented,“Thank you very much Dubai Duty Free. You had made my day!”

Mr. Thimmaiah Nanjappa, a 40 year old Indian national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz (Obsidian Black Metallic) car.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 5 years now, Mr. Nanjappa is a resident of Dubai for 15 years and works as an account manager for an animal relocation company in Dubai.

“I'm very grateful to Dubai Duty Free and I will continue participating. I will also encourage my colleague to do so,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shaik Abid Hussain Ansari, a 36 year old Indian national based in Sharjah, won a BMW motorbike.

A resident of Sharjah since 2013, Mr. Ansari is a father of four and works as an accountant for a manufacturing company in Sharjah.

A first time ticket buyer, Mr. Ansari was understandably surprised to learn that he won this early with his first ever ticket to Dubai Duty Free promotion.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! I couldn't believe that I won with my first ever ticket to your promotion,” he said.

Lastly, Mr. Jameil Fonseca, a 40 year old Indian national based in Dubai, won a BMW R nineT (Night Black Matt/ Aluminum) motorbike.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 10 years, Mr. Fonseca had bought two tickets and was delighted to learn of his win.

Mr. Fonseca is a father of two and works as a distribution manager for a pharmaceutical company in Dubai.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this amazing win and I encourage everyone to participate. Now I can sell my old motorbike and can't wait to try this new one,” he said.

