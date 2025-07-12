Tentrucks Provides AI-Powered Solutions For Load Management

Contact TenTrucks to learn more about how Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions can improve load management.

AI Capabilities Lay the Groundwork for Smarter, More Efficient Load Management in the Freight Industry

WI, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TenTrucks is a growing Transportation Management Software (TMS) provider in the trucking and freight industry with a platform that has begun to implement Artificial Intelligence (AI) features such as document parsing to upgrade efficiency, with ongoing initiatives that are aimed at expanding the use of AI in load management optimization. The TenTrucks TMS platform was built to improve efficiency, productivity, and profitability with innovative solutions and an easy-to-use interface.In the future, TenTrucks has plans to leverage AI-powered solutions to deliver a key benefit: more efficient and effective load management . The future updates plan to incorporate AI-built algorithms to make load management more efficient and provide insight into how to load Less-than-Truckload (LTL) shipments to maximize the amount of space used and to ensure that routes are as efficient as possible. TenTrucks Real-Time Load Management features employ elements of AI within an intuitive dashboard that allows dispatchers to assign drivers, monitor shipment statuses in real-time, and optimize fleet operations for efficiency.AI-powered document parsing is a cornerstone of the TenTrucks TMS platform that can provide a wealth of benefits for freight companies, with future features that take aim at driver and dispatch assignments and route optimization. TenTrucks is in the process of developing Smart Dispatch Optimization features that automate load assignments, reduce empty miles, and improve efficiency with intelligent route optimization. While these tools are still in progress, they highlight the TenTrucks platform's commitment to smarter, more efficient freight operations. Automated documentation and workflows are an added benefit of the platform that reduce manual work for businesses and save time.TenTrucks TMS provides an easy-to-use interface for trucking companies that implements load management, driver dispatch, fleet maintenance management, and financial management solutions. The TenTrucks Carrier Dispatching Service and TenTrucks Websites provide additional assets for trucking companies.Trucking and freight companies that would like to learn more about TenTrucks TMS and the brand's AI-powered solutions can visit TenTrucks online at or contact them directly by email at ....

Kadir Fuzaylov

TenTrucks Inc

+1 833-674-5462

email us here

