Khazna Data Centers And Eni Partner To Develop 500 MW AI Data Center Campus Near Milan

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Khazna Data Centers, a global leader in hyperscale digital infrastructure, and Eni, a global energy company headquartered in Italy, have signed a Head of Terms (HoT) to establish a Joint Venture for the development of an AI Data Center Campus with a total IT capacity of 500 MW in Ferrera Erbognone, Lombardy.

The HoT was signed in Rome in the presence of Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, alongside senior UAE officials and Adolfo Urso, Italy's Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy. Khazna CEO Hassan Alnaqbi and Eni COO Global Natural Resources Guido Brusco signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

The initiative combines Khazna's expertise in advanced data center design and operations with Eni's leadership in sustainable energy, laying the foundation for a resilient AI ecosystem at the heart of Europe. The Data Center Campus will be fed by“Blue Power” supplied by Eni, a low-carbon electricity source generated by a new high-efficiency Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) Power Plant designed to capture CO2 emissions. This will provide a first-of-a-kind synergy between decarbonized energy and Data Center design in Italy.

This project is the first milestone of a program that aims to install an overall IT capacity in Italy of up to 1 GW, as set out in the Letter of Intent signed as part of the strategic partnership announced during the state visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, to Italy in February 2025. The letter outlined a shared commitment between the UAE and Italy to collaborate across artificial intelligence, energy transition, and digital infrastructure.

The HoT marks significant progress for the project, with Khazna appointed as main partner for Eni to design and develop a phased master plan to achieve the 500 MW IT capacity. Purpose-built for high-density AI and high-performance computing workloads, the Milan AI Data Center Campus will deliver scalable, energy-efficient infrastructure designed to power Europe's digital and AI-driven future.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers, said:“We're proud to partner with Eni, a demonstrated energy leader, on this HoT, which represents a defining step in Khazna's European expansion. Together with Eni, we are enabling the infrastructure needed for exponential AI growth-delivering the scale, sustainability, and operational precision that next-generation compute demands.”

Guido Brusco, COO Global Natural Resources of Eni, added:“Through this partnership, Eni and Khazna are jointly contributing to delivering a world-class hyperscale infrastructure, strategic for Italy and Europe, providing their distinctive capabilities in innovation, energy sustainability and rapid time-to-market.”

The HoT sets the key principles, roles and governance structures of a dedicated Joint Venture Company between both parties (Eni and Khazna), which will accelerate delivery of this strategic project.

About Khazna Data Centers:

As one of the fastest growing hyperscale data center platforms globally, Khazna Data Centers enables the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economies by delivering advanced infrastructure with unparalleled energy efficiency. Khazna is at the forefront of data center technology, pioneering solutions that combine innovation, resiliency, and sustainability. Khazna empowers governments, businesses, and societies to thrive in the digital age with data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the next-generation, AI-