Wang Yi, Rubio Hold First Face-to-Face Meeting

2025-07-12 11:15:59
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio convened on Friday for their inaugural in-person encounter during a conference involving their Southeast Asian counterparts in Malaysia, according to a news outlet.

The senior diplomats are expected to address international topics such as tariffs, commerce, technological limitations, Ukraine, Taiwan, and the South China Sea.

This marks their first face-to-face discussion since Rubio assumed office in January.

Previously, they had only communicated once via a phone call earlier this year in January.

