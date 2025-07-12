BYD And Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Sign Landmark Mou With Safeline Group To Accelerate Logistics Fleet Electrification In The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Strategic Partnership Underscores Commitment to Sustainable Mobility and UAE's Net Zero Vision and Green Mobility Agenda







Dubai, UAE – July 2025 – BYD, the world's leading producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), today announced a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Safeline Group, a prominent electrical and mechanical distribution leader in the UAE.

This strategic agreement facilitated by Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim and a leader in advancing sustainable mobility solutions, will see Safeline Group acquire 12 all-electric BYD vehicles, marking a pivotal step in their comprehensive plan to transition their entire fleet from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles. This collaboration also reinforces Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility's corporate leadership in accelerating electrification across logistics and B2B fleets, while strongly aligning with the UAE's ambitious sustainability goals.

This landmark partnership represents a significant moment for both BYD and Safeline Group in advancing the UAE's sustainability and mobility ambitions. The initial deployment of 12 BYD electric vehicles lays the groundwork for Safeline's larger three-year electrification plan, underscoring their clear commitment to a greener future for logistics and distribution in the region.

Safeline's decision to choose BYD for its advanced EV technology and robust regional support underscores BYD's position as a pioneering EV brand in the UAE. This move builds upon Safeline Group's existing commitment to electric mobility, as they already utilize battery-powered forklifts in their warehouse operations. The company also plans to assess commercial electric vehicles in the near future, aiming for a comprehensive shift to green transport across its entire operations, solidifying its position as a pioneer of green mobility in the trade and distribution sector.

Dr. Aboobacker Kuttikol, Managing Director of Safeline Group, said:“This partnership with Al-Futtaim is more than just a fleet upgrade. It symbolizes our unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation. We have already integrated electric mobility into our warehouse operations through battery-powered forklifts, and this latest step demonstrates our ambition to extend that transformation across our entire fleet. As EV technology continues to evolve, we are also actively evaluating suitable electric options for our commercial vehicles to ensure a comprehensive shift to green transport.”

On the significance of the partnership, Mohammad Kassem, Retail Director, BYD Al-Futtaim, added:“This strategic alliance with Safeline Group exemplifies Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility's dedication to fostering a robust electrified mobility ecosystem in the UAE. We are committed to empowering businesses with the advanced EV solutions they need to achieve their sustainability objectives, and this partnership between Safeline Group and BYD is a prime example of how we are accelerating the transition to a cleaner, more sustainable transportation landscape.”

Signed on July 2, the MoU aligns closely with the UAE's national sustainability goals, including the Net Zero 2050 aspirations and the broader green mobility agenda. t marks a transformative step away from traditional ICE vehicles, advancing Safeline Group's operations toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About BYD:

BYD is the leading global producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), having sold an impressive 3 million NEVs worldwide in 2023 alone. As one of the most successful manufacturers of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles worldwide, BYD is the only company to produce the full industrial supply chain of electric vehicles, including the batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and semiconductors. With successful operations in several advanced markets, including Europe, the USA, Japan, and Korea, and a dominant market share in China, BYD is now a firm favourite to lead the sustainable mobility transition of the GCC region.

About Safeline Group:

Safe Line Group, established in 2000 in Abu Dhabi, has grown into a leading regional distribution power house, multi-million-dollar company with a strong presence across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and India. Specializing in high-quality electrical and mechanical materials for power plants and oil fields, Safe Line offers a wide range of products including cables, cable accessories, earthing systems, switchgear, and lighting solutions. As an authorized distributor for globally recognized brands like ABB, Panasonic and Riyadh Cables, the company also boasts its product lines Topex in rubber cables, lighting, and cable accessories. With dedicated divisions for switchgear assembly (ASTA-certified), MEP contracting, and retail outlets across GCC, Safe Line continues to deliver reliable, end-to-end electrical solutions, true to its tagline, Electrifying Safely-while preparing to expand across the GCC.

About Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility:

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility is a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim, dedicated to promoting and advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE and across the Middle East. The division is focused on the distribution and sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, charging infrastructure, and related services. With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility aims to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region, reducing the carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner and greener future. The company is the exclusive distributor of Polestar and BYD electric vehicles in the UAE, offering a range of models that cater to different needs and budgets. In addition to offering electric vehicles, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility provides a comprehensive range of services that includes charging solutions, after-sales support, and financing options.