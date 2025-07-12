Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Early Findings Reveal Reason of Air India Crash

2025-07-12 11:05:29
(MENAFN) An initial examination of the Air India jet crash in western Gujarat last month — which claimed the lives of 260 individuals — indicated Saturday that the plane’s engine fuel control levers shifted to the “cut-off” setting moments prior to the fatal incident.

The flight, bound for the United Kingdom, struck a dormitory of a nearby medical college. Only one traveler survived the impact by leaping from the aircraft.

The victims included 169 citizens of India, 53 from the UK, seven from Portugal, and one from Canada.

According to the statement issued by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the plane had reached a top recorded speed of “180 knots … and immediately thereafter, the Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec.”

The findings noted that the “engine N1 and N2” started to decline “from their take-off values as the fuel supply to the engines was cut off.”

“In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cut off. The other pilot responded that he did not do so,” the summary stated.

The document also mentioned that after the switches moved back from cut-off to run, “Engine 1’s core deceleration stopped, reversed, and started to progress to recover,y and engine 2 was able to relight but could not arrest core speed deceleration and re-introduced fuel repeatedly to increase core speed acceleration and recovery. The EAFR (Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder) then recording stopped.”

