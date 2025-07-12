403
Zelenskyy Declares Resuming U.S. Support to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared on Friday that the United States has restarted the delivery of military assistance to Ukraine.
"We have received political signals at the highest level – good signals – including from the United States and from our European friends. According to all reports, aid shipments have been restored," he stated via Telegram.
Zelenskiy noted that representatives of the Ukrainian armed forces are expected to engage in discussions next week with U.S. special representative Keith Kellogg.
"We will continue our work next week with the American side at the military level, in particular, our military will be working with General Kellogg. We are also preparing new European defense packages," he added.
According to Ukrainian media, Kellogg is anticipated to arrive in Kyiv on Monday for a visit lasting one week.
