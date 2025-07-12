Lufthansa CEO's Wife, On Vacation, Mows Down Woman In Italy's Sardinia, Expresses 'Deep Sorrow'
The report stated that Vivian was behind the wheel of her SUV when she hit Gaia Costa as the latter was attempting to cross the road. Gaia was using a Zebra crossing in Sardinia's Porto Cervo.
According to the CCTV footage, before she noticed the SUV approaching her, Gaia attempted to cross the road, and later tried to stop it with a wave of her hand, too. However, the car didn't stop, and Gaia was severely injured in the accident.
Soon the paramedics arrived at the spot and tried to revive Gaia for 20 minutes. But she succumbed to the injuries .
According to a report by local L'Unione Sarda, Vivian Alexandra Spohr initially did not notice the accident until a passerby reminded her. After being informed how injured Gaia was, Vivian fainted at the spot.
Vivian later underwent alcohol and drug tests, which were negative. her car is under technical probe.
Vivian has travelled back home to Berlin and reportedly helping with the inquiry. She has also made herself available to Italian judicial authorities, as she is not legally required to stay back in the Italian island for the ongoing investigation into vehicular homicide.
Her lawyer, Angelo Merlini, while speaking to the media said, "Vivian Spohr, who was involved in the tragic death, expresses her dismay and deep regret over this very serious accident."
In the meantime, the Spohr family offered the victim's family their sincerest condolences.
Porto Cervo's mayor, Gianni Addis, while recalling Gaia Costa's love of regional customs, said, "Gaia was a young woman who was deeply involved in the city's social and cultural life. She was passionate about our traditions and never missed the parades of the local folk group."
