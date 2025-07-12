Growscape To Debut At Cultivate'25 With Bold Vision, Game-Changing Keystone Pot & Tray System And Sustainability Milestone

TWINSBURG, Ohio, July 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Growscape , a dynamic new brand in horticulture will make its official debut at Cultivate'25 , bringing with it a wave of innovation, sustainability, and strategic leadership. Born from the expertise of two industry leaders, The HC Companies and Classic Home and Garden, Growscape is leading the way in garden and décor with the most innovative and sustainable solutions.

The company is already making waves with the launch of its groundbreaking Keystone Pot & Tray System - a smarter, more sustainable pot system designed to solve supply chain inefficiencies and boost grower profitability - all while reinforcing Growscape's commitment to reducing the industry's environmental footprint through innovative, eco-friendly growing solutions.

Increase Profit Margins: Cut logistics expenses without changing plant selection or greenhouse operations.

Supply Chain-Optimized: Automation-ready for increased efficiency and stackable for smooth handling across growing, packing, and retail distribution.

"Keystone is more than a product - it's a performance system," said Ed Cooper, CEO of Growscape. "And it's proof that innovation, functionality, and environmental responsibility can, and should coexist."

Sustainability That Performs

Growscape's sustainability commitment is backed by measurable action. In 2024, the company used a minimum of 50% total recycled content on average across all plastic products manufactured in both North America and overseas, including a verified minimum of 20% Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) content.

Growscape ensures full compliance by sourcing exclusively from the Association of Plastics Recyclers (APR) certified suppliers, with PCR content third-party verified from curbside bin-to-pellet. Going a step further, Growscape has attained its own certification for average recycled content and PCR.

Leadership Announcement

To support its continued growth and innovation, Growscape has appointed Bill Lucas as Chief Product & Marketing Officer. A 20-year industry veteran, Lucas brings extensive leadership experience in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector, combined with a proven track record in product development and go-to-market strategy. Known for building strong brand loyalty and scaling product platforms, his leadership reinforces Growscape's commitment to next-generation R&D, customer-driven solutions, and market expansion.

"The opportunity to help disrupt this industry and reimagine how we serve customers is what drew me to Growscape," said Lucas. "There's something powerful about uniting two strong foundations to build a single, focused vision. I'm thrilled to work with an exceptional team that is uniquely positioned to lead a new era of growth."

Meet Growscape at Cultivate'25

Attendees can visit Growscape at Cultivate'25, July 12-15th in Columbus, OH, to explore the Keystone Pot & Tray System, learn more about its sustainability initiatives, and meet the team behind the brand redefining what's possible in horticulture.

About Growscape

Growscape unites The HC Companies and Classic Home & Garden, leading the way in garden and décor with the most innovative and sustainable solutions. With operations across North America, Growscape serves greenhouse, nursery, retail, and consumer markets through eco-conscious design, smart packaging, and trusted partnerships. Headquartered in Ohio and Connecticut, Growscape leads with purpose-advancing environmental progress through collaboration, product innovation, and operational efficiency. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Krissy McNeil

Director, PR & Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Growscape

