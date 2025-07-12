403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France begins criminal case against Musk’s X
(MENAFN) French authorities have launched a criminal investigation into Elon Musk’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter), probing whether its algorithms were manipulated to interfere in French domestic politics.
The case, announced by Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau on Friday, is based on two complaints filed in January. Although Musk wasn’t named directly, investigators will focus on X’s leadership and algorithmic practices under suspicion of “foreign interference.”
One complaint came from Eric Bothorel, a lawmaker from President Emmanuel Macron’s Ensemble party. He accused X of reducing the diversity of viewpoints, criticizing its moderation policies and alleging Musk personally influenced the platform’s management. He warned that such control could pose a serious threat to democracy.
The second complaint reportedly came from a government cybersecurity official, who claimed X’s algorithm promotes racist and homophobic content in a way that distorts public discourse.
In a separate case, Socialist Party members Thierry Sother and Pierre Jouvet filed a complaint over Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, which had generated anti-Semitic and offensive content, including statements praising Adolf Hitler. Musk admitted the bot was too easily manipulated and said it had been updated to reduce harmful output.
Amid growing concerns, European lawmakers are pushing for stricter oversight of social media platforms like X. Musk further stirred controversy earlier this year by publicly backing the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party during German elections, where the AfD surged to become the second-largest group in the Bundestag.
The case, announced by Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau on Friday, is based on two complaints filed in January. Although Musk wasn’t named directly, investigators will focus on X’s leadership and algorithmic practices under suspicion of “foreign interference.”
One complaint came from Eric Bothorel, a lawmaker from President Emmanuel Macron’s Ensemble party. He accused X of reducing the diversity of viewpoints, criticizing its moderation policies and alleging Musk personally influenced the platform’s management. He warned that such control could pose a serious threat to democracy.
The second complaint reportedly came from a government cybersecurity official, who claimed X’s algorithm promotes racist and homophobic content in a way that distorts public discourse.
In a separate case, Socialist Party members Thierry Sother and Pierre Jouvet filed a complaint over Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, which had generated anti-Semitic and offensive content, including statements praising Adolf Hitler. Musk admitted the bot was too easily manipulated and said it had been updated to reduce harmful output.
Amid growing concerns, European lawmakers are pushing for stricter oversight of social media platforms like X. Musk further stirred controversy earlier this year by publicly backing the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party during German elections, where the AfD surged to become the second-largest group in the Bundestag.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment