Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Local Afghan tour company invites Americans to vacation in country

2025-07-12 06:24:05
(MENAFN) A local Afghan tour company has released an unusual promotional video inviting American tourists to visit Afghanistan, which quickly gained viral attention. The 50-second clip begins with a staged hostage scene reminiscent of Taliban videos, then shifts to showcase the country’s scenic lakes, rugged mountains, armed fighters, tanks, and traditional outdoor meals.

Released over the US Independence Day weekend, the video’s caption reads: “The mountains of Afghanistan are ready and steady to host the most of,” accompanied by American flag and bald eagle emojis. The opening mimics hostage footage with three hooded men kneeling and a fighter declaring, “We have one message for America.” Suddenly, one hooded man smiles, removes his hood, and welcomes viewers to Afghanistan with a thumbs-up.

The video then cuts to various scenes, including tanks and armed pickups, lakeside swimming with rifles, and Western tourists sampling Afghan cuisine in vibrant tents. One visitor humorously examines a rifle labeled “Property of US Government,” noting, “It’s not even on safety.”

Earlier this month, Russia became the first country to officially recognize the Taliban government and establish formal diplomatic ties with Kabul’s Islamist rulers. Shortly after, reports emerged that Russian tour companies were offering week-long trips to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan priced around $3,000, departing in mid-July. However, Aleksan Mkrtchyan, vice president of the Alliance of Russian Travel Agencies, denied such package tours were available due to safety issues, though he acknowledged that individual travelers can arrange visits if they accept full responsibility for their security.

