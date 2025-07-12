403
Google creator says UN is ‘transparently anti-Semitic’
(MENAFN) Google co-founder Sergey Brin has sharply criticized the United Nations, accusing it of being "transparently anti-Semitic" following a report that claimed Alphabet, Google’s parent company, profited from Israel's military campaign in Gaza, The Washington Post reported.
Brin made his remarks during an internal Google DeepMind forum last week, responding to a UN publication by Francesca Albanese, the special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories. Albanese’s report accused Google of providing AI and cloud services to the Israeli military as it conducted what she labeled a “genocide” in Gaza.
Brin, who is Jewish, rejected that characterization. “Throwing around the term genocide in relation to Gaza is deeply offensive to many Jewish people who have suffered actual genocides,” he said. He further warned against citing the UN in such contexts, calling it “a transparently anti-Semitic organization.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also denied allegations of genocide, stating that Israel is defending itself against Hamas. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 57,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have died in the conflict.
Albanese has repeatedly labeled Israel’s actions as genocide, drawing strong backlash. The U.S. has condemned her remarks, accused her of bias, and recently sanctioned her.
A spokesperson for Brin told The Post that his comments were a response to a “clearly biased and misleading” report. Google itself declined to comment.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres’s office responded by clarifying that special rapporteurs act independently and are not official representatives of the UN.
Brin, who emigrated from the Soviet Union to the U.S. as a child, stepped back from daily operations at Google in 2019 but has since reengaged, especially with the company’s AI projects.
Following the Hamas attack in October 2023, Google reportedly expanded AI support to the Israeli military. The company, along with Amazon, had already secured a $1.2 billion cloud services deal with Israel under Project Nimbus. In February, Google removed language from its AI policy that had previously barred development of tools for weapons or surveillance.
The company is also facing broader scrutiny over its involvement in global conflicts and alleged political bias. Russian officials have accused Google of censorship and discrimination against state media, especially after the Ukraine war escalated in 2022.
