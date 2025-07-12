Gulflink Launches To Reinforce Eurasian Trade Artery

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

AD Ports Group has initiated operations of GulfLink Ltd, entering a strategic logistics partnership with KTZ Express, the freight arm of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy. This joint venture-51 percent owned by AD Ports and 49 percent by KTZ Express-is designed to enhance connectivity along the Middle Corridor, establishing a vital multimodal supply link between Asia and Europe.

The first shipments through GulfLink began under the leadership of regional CEO Abdulaziz Zayed AlShamsi, who described the venture as“a key link in our strategy to upgrade the Middle Corridor route through Central Asia into a major, commercial East‐West trade artery linking consumers and manufacturers in Asia and Europe”. General Director Damir Kozhakhmetov emphasised that GulfLink delivers“a new level of unique, end‐to‐end connectivity for Kazakhstan regionally and globally”.

Kazakhstan, where rail accounts for approximately 70 percent of freight transit over its 16,000 km network, is central to this development. GulfLink will bolster supply chains by integrating Kazakhstan's rail infrastructure with routes through Pakistan, Türkiye, the Arabian Gulf and the Indian subcontinent.

As part of AD Ports's commitment, over US $775 million is earmarked for logistics infrastructure in Kazakhstan. Planned investments include a grain terminal and a multipurpose facility at Kuryk Port, aimed at complementing GulfLink's multimodal ambitions. The network also encompasses partnerships in Uzbekistan, and facilities on the Black and Caspian Seas via collaboration with KazMorTransFlot.

Industry analysts say GulfLink could significantly reduce China‐to‐Europe transit times. AGBI reports that the route will“cut China‐Europe transit time” by providing direct regional connectivity and bypassing the longer northern rail corridors. This enhancement aligns with global supply chain trends that favour diversification and damper dependency on any single corridor.

CEO Kamal Huseynov stated that GulfLink plans to offer“value added to customers through our relationships, the logistics resources of our shareholders, and our commitment to efficiency, innovation, seamless supply chains and optimised trade”. The venture seeks to become the operating hub for integrated rail, road, sea and air transport in Central Asia.

Reactions from regional stakeholders suggest that GulfLink's launch may mark a turning point in Eurasian logistics. The joint venture is seen as vital in realising the potential of the Trans‐Caspian International Transport Route-an alternative to the traditional northern rail line through Russia-and is projected to attract new trade volumes via diversified pathways.

AD Ports's existing regional presence includes a food logistics hub in Uzbekistan and maritime assets in Türkiye and Pakistan. GulfLink's launch reinforces these assets by contributing to a cohesive network serving Europe, Central Asia and South Asia.

Multimodal trade experts suggest that the GulfLink project addresses a growing appetite among manufacturers and shippers for more resilient and politically diversified supply channels. With geopolitical uncertainties persisting along certain northern corridors, the Middle Corridor's expansion could offer a strategically advantageous and timely alternative.

The operational phase of GulfLink has commenced with pilot shipments underway, signalling the beginning of active corridor use. AD Ports and KTZ Express intend to progressively scale the venture, adding capacity, routing regularity and service coverage over the coming months.

As GulfLink gains momentum, its success will depend on coordinated infrastructure roll‐out, regulatory alignment across transit jurisdictions, and competitive transit times compared with existing corridors. Analysts agree the venture marks a significant step toward reshaping logistics flows across Eurasia, affirming Kazakhstan's growing prominence as a logistics hub and AD Ports Group's strategy to establish itself as a global trade infrastructure enabler.

