BNI Foundation Australia Surpasses Fundraising Goal, Donates Over $8,000 To Carole Park State School
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Brisbane, Australia, 12 July 2025 - The BNI Foundation Australia is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of its latest Givers Gain Gift. What began as a goal to raise $6,000 for Carole Park State School turned into something even greater, thanks to the unmatched generosity of the BNI community. Together, members raised a remarkable $8,055, far exceeding the original target.
The initiative was launched as part of the BNI National Conference Givers Gain Gift, aimed at giving back to local communities and supporting the next generation. Funds raised have been used to provide new sporting equipment to students at Carole Park State School - resources that will help keep children active, teach them the value of teamwork, and give them a safe and joyful space to play.
“We exceeded our goal - and made a huge impact!” said Leisa Gill, Executive Director of BNI Brisbane West.“This was a perfect example of what happens when our 'Givers Gain' philosophy is put into action. We are incredibly proud of the outcome and so thankful to everyone who contributed.”
To celebrate the success of the fundraiser, a group from the BNI Foundation, along with major donors from the Brisbane region, visited Carole Park State School to present the funds and meet the children and educators who will benefit from the donation. Witnessing the smiles and excitement firsthand made the experience even more meaningful.
“This isn't just about dollars raised,” Leisa Gill continued.“It's about creating real opportunities for children to grow, thrive, and feel supported by the wider community.”
The BNI Foundation Australia and its Givers Gain Gift are grounded in the belief that businesses can and should be a force for good. By connecting local schools with business professionals willing to donate time, resources, and skills, the Foundation helps meet vital needs in education across the country.
To everyone who gave, shared, or supported this project - your impact is real, and your generosity is deeply appreciated.
Thank you for making this happen.
About Us: BNI Brisbane West is a leading hub for business networking in Brisbane, connecting small businesses and professionals to foster growth and success. Unlike traditional business networking events, BNI focuses on building strong, lasting relationships that drive quality referrals. Through structured weekly meetings, members experience a collaborative environment designed to support professional development and personal growth. At the core of BNI Brisbane West is the "Givers Gain" philosophy, creating a thriving community of like-minded professionals dedicated to helping one another succeed.
