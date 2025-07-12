Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan Sees Growth In Mobile Phone Imports In Early 2025

Uzbekistan Sees Growth In Mobile Phone Imports In Early 2025


2025-07-12 12:05:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 12. Uzbekistan imported 1,562,200 mobile phones worth $159 million in January–May 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the country's Statistics Committee shows an increase of 37,800 units, or 2.5 percent, compared to the same period last year.

The main countries supplying mobile phones to Uzbekistan during the first five months of 2025 were:
. China - 1,193,900 units;
. Vietnam - 304,500 units;
. UAE - 47,300 units;
. India - 15,600 units;
. Other countries - 900 units.

The growth in imports reflects steady demand for mobile phones in Uzbekistan and strengthened trade relations with key supplier countries.

MENAFN12072025000187011040ID1109791097

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search