DEAL Mining Launches 2025 Green Cloud Mining Revolution

San Francisco, CA, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harnessing Solar, Hydro, and Wind for Profitable, Eco-Friendly BTC & DOGE Mining

In 2025, the global attention to green energy and sustainable technology has increased, and more and more cloud mining platforms have begun to turn to clean energy solutions. In this "green revolution", DEAL Mining is becoming an industry benchmark, taking the lead in building an intelligent cloud mining ecosystem based on green new energy, truly achieving a win-win situation of environmental protection and profitability.





Cloud mining enters a new green era

Traditional Bitcoin mining usually relies on a large amount of electricity to drive high-performance mining machines, which is not only costly, but also puts great pressure on the environment. According to data from the University of Cambridge, the annual power consumption of the Bitcoin network once exceeded the national power consumption of Argentina in 2022, causing many governments to regulate and restrict mining sites.

Against this background, " green cloud mining " has become a new trend. Cloud mining platforms help users participate in mining remotely by hosting mining machines and computing power, and use renewable energy to reduce carbon footprint. This model is not only environmentally friendly, but also reduces the threshold and operating costs of mining.

Start your green mining journey for free

Register for the DEAL Mining official accountGet $15start-up fundChoose a contract supported by green energy (such as a green BTC mine)Start now and enjoy daily passive incomeDEAL Mining launches ainvestment plan. Welcome to visit the official website for complete contract details:

DEAL Mining: A technological innovator in green mining

As a global intelligent cloud mining platform established in 2016, DEAL Mining is the first to integrate renewable energy resources such as solar energy, hydropower, and wind power. Through multiple low-carbon data centers around the world, it builds a green mining network to ensure that every mining behavior meets environmental standards.

A spokesperson for DEAL Mining said: "We firmly believe that the future of blockchain must be based on sustainable development. Cloud mining driven by green energy not only reduces carbon emissions, but also allows everyone to participate in the digital economy in a responsible way."

DEAL Mining's Green Technology Highlights

Solar + Battery Mining

DEAL Mining uses solar-powered farms with smart energy storage in regions like Northern Europe and Central Asia to ensure 24/7 green mining, even on cloudy days.

Hydro Cooling

Natural water is used to cool mining equipment, reducing energy use and keeping systems stable and efficient.

AI Energy Management

An AI system automatically adjusts power usage and mining tasks based on weather and electricity demand, improving efficiency.

Decentralized Cloud System (ICP)

Built on the ICP protocol, DEAL Mining's system spreads computing power across global nodes, reducing energy load and increasing flexibility.





Green energy + passive income is the future trend

As the global call for a sustainable economy grows, DEAL Mining is responding to the challenges of the times with technology. It not only breaks the threshold of mining, but also proves that cryptocurrency mining can be environmentally friendly, low-carbon, and everyone can participate through green energy drive.

At this time of green financial wave, if you are looking for an investment method that can make money and not harm the environment, then DEAL Mining's green cloud mining is worth your immediate experience.

FAQ of DEAL Mining

1. What currencies does DEAL Mining support mining?

Currently, DEAL Mining supports mainstream cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE), and will be expanded to more green compatible currencies in the future. Users can choose contracts based on their income preferences and energy types.

2. Can I invite others to participate and get rewards?

Yes. DEAL Mining provides a referral reward mechanism, and you can recommend friends to register through an exclusive invitation link. After your friends start mining, you will continue to receive up to 4.5% of the computing power share, forming long-term passive income.

3. What can the $15 cloud mining computing power given after registration be used for?

It can be used directly to purchase "sign-in contracts" and receive about $0.60 in passive income every day. It supports withdrawal or reinvestment, which is suitable for novices to experience the real income process.

Contact & Official Website

