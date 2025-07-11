Winnermining Launches Minimalist Cloud Mining Contract, Optimizes Program Flow And Leads The New Trend Of Green Cloud Mining

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WinnerMining, a smart green cloud mining platform in the UK, announced the launch of a new "minimalist" cloud mining contract, committed to optimizing user experience, simplifying operation process, and further strengthening its green cloud mining features. The platform is currently becoming the focus of the industry, and its simplicity, environmental protection and efficiency have attracted a lot of attention.

London, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Core:

1. Minimalist contract design: users only need to register, select a package, and click to start to enjoy cloud mining services, which is smooth and intuitive.

2. Support multi-currency selection: covering mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDT, etc., and the contract period is flexible from 1 to 90 days.

3. Green energy guarantee: 100+ new energy mines are deployed globally, using renewable energy to achieve carbon neutrality, and the environmental protection concept leads the industry standard.

4. Reliable security mechanism: McAfee and Cloudflare technology protection, military-grade data encryption and multiple storage ensure fund security and transparent operation

5. User-friendly experience: New users can get $15 computing power reward with one-click registration, simple interface, automatic settlement, and withdrawal in seconds.

Background and market insights

In recent reports, WinnerMinin is known as the "minimalist cloud mining platform", and its user interface is described as "extremely simple, suitable for zero-based novices". Compared with other traditional cloud mining platforms that require self-purchased mining machines and equipment management, WinnerMining adopts a fully managed approach, and users can easily participate by operating online, effectively reducing the requirements for technical and financial thresholds.

In addition, WinnerMining's global mines all use green energy such as solar and wind energy, and have served more than 13 million users, demonstrating its strong strength in sustainable development and market coverage.

Summary:

Our goal is to simplify the complex mining process to the extreme, so that anyone can easily participate and achieve sustainable returns with the help of green energy. This minimalist contract not only enhances the platform operation experience, but also marks WinnerMining's entry into a new stage of development of "green, trustworthy, and popular".

Official website:

App download: Click to download





Disclaimer:

The content of this article is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice or recommendation. Cryptocurrency investment and cloud mining are subject to capital fluctuations, technical and regulatory risks. It is recommended that users conduct independent research and consult professional financial advisors before investing.

CONTACT: Name: Winner Mining Email: ...