Ola Digital Health Partners With Elite Care Provider Network To Expand Telehealth Access Across All 50 States
Ola Digital Health Partners with Elite Care
In a pivotal advancement for nationwide digital healthcare delivery, Ola Digital Health today announced its partnership with Elite Care Provider Network (ECPN)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New York, NY - [10th July 2025] In a pivotal advancement for nationwide digital healthcare delivery, Ola Digital Health today announced its partnership with Elite Care Provider Network (ECPN) , a leading professional corporation comprising board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners licensed across all 50 states.
This collaboration unlocks a robust clinical infrastructure for Ola's white-label telehealth clients, enabling the rapid launch of virtual healthcare services with pre-credentialed providers, built-in compliance, and state-wide scalability.
“Partnering with ECPN allows us to ensure that patients, regardless of location, have reliable access to experienced clinicians,” said Deep as IT director, a spokeperson for Ola Digital Health.
“This relationship reinforces our commitment to bridging care gaps and delivering seamless virtual experiences, whether patients need primary care, virtual urgent care, testosterone therapy, skin care, or innovative treatments like peptides and NAD therapy.”
🔘 Expanded Service Lines- Now Nationwide
Through the ECPN network, Ola-powered clinics can immediately offer:
- Primary Care & Virtual Urgent Care
- Chronic Condition Management
- Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) with full lab integration
- Peptide Therapy for Wellness & Recovery
- Hair Loss Treatments & Skin Care Consultations
The providers support both synchronous (live video and phone) and asynchronous (store-and-forward) consults, aligning with modern telemedicine protocols and patient convenience expectations.
🔘 Infrastructure Built for Scale
With a user-friendly digital experience and enterprise-grade privacy features, Ola Digital Health empowers entrepreneurs, physician groups, and wellness brands to launch branded telehealth offerings without the friction of clinical recruiting, credentialing, or compliance overhead.
By integrating the ECPN workforce, Ola expands access to a flexible, licensed, and experienced clinical team capable of supporting diverse care models, from concierge medicine and peptide therapies to national-scale primary care.
🔘 About Ola Digital Health
Ola Digital Health is a white-label telehealth platform designed for founders, clinicians, and wellness brands looking to launch scalable digital clinics. With turnkey infrastructure, nationwide provider access, and built-in eRx, labs, messaging, and compliance, Ola Digital Health offers a true plug-and-play solution for the future of care delivery.
Misha Aanand
Ola Digital Health
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment