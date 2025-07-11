Metrocare, TX Accelerates Procurement Transformation With Opengov
Metrocare provides a broad array of services across the region, including mental health care, primary care, services for veterans and their loved ones, accessible pharmacies, homeless outreach, and supportive social services. As part of its effort to further strengthen internal processes, Metrocare identified a need for a more flexible, user-friendly procurement platform tailored to the unique requirements of public service. OpenGov stood out for its intuitive interface, government-specific workflows, and proven track record of helping organizations advance their procurement goals.
Implementation began quickly. Within less than a week of gaining access to the OpenGov platform, Metrocare successfully stood up its vendor portal and posted its first solicitation-demonstrating both the ease of use and the rapid onboarding experience OpenGov enables. With OpenGov Procurement & Contract Management in place, Metrocare has the tools to support more transparent and coordinated purchasing, helping ensure staff can focus on what matters most: delivering vital services to the community.
OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.
Learn about OpenGov's mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov .
