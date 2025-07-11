Senate Panel Approves $500 Million Aid For Ukraine In Defense Bill

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Reuters .

“The NDAA, passed by the Senate Armed Services Committee with a vote of 26-1 on July 9, 2025, includes a provision to extend the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative through 2028, increasing authorized funding to $500 million from $300 million in 2025,” the report said.

The bill is expected to pass through the entire legislative process in the coming months. The House of Representatives, in its version, maintained support for Ukraine at USD 300 million.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative aims to strengthen the country's defense capabilities in the fight against the Russian aggressor.