Training Industry Names Valueselling Associates As A 2025 Top Company For“AI Coaching & Learning Support”

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is honored to be recognized on the 2025 Training Industry Top Training CompaniesTM list for AI in the Training sector of the corporate learning and development (L&D) market. Specifically, ValueSelling Associates was recognized as one of the top 20 companies for Top AI Coaching & Learner Support, which focuses on agent-based employee coaching, learner support tools in the flow of work and general reinforcement strategies.

Training Industry, a leading source of information for corporate learning leaders, develops its Top 20 lists to help the buyers of corporate learning products and services navigate the ever-expanding landscape of providers. As noted by Training Industry, AI-powered coaching, immersive simulations, and data-driven insights are among the trends shaping sales training programs that are most effective.

“We're thrilled that Training Industry has recognized our breakthrough in AI Coaching,” said Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates.“With our new ValueCoach AI avatar – whom we call 'Val' – we've revolutionized AI-driven sales coaching to move far beyond traditional roleplays. Unlike generic sales coaching AI tools, Val is purpose-built for B2B sales organizations using our proven ValueSelling Framework sales methodology – and she personalizes learning journeys that accelerate skill development.”

Meet Val, the new AI Sales Coach from ValueSelling Associates

ValueSelling Associates launched ValueCoach AITM in May of 2024, and it was the first value-based artificial intelligence (AI) coaching tool engineered to empower revenue teams to drive desired selling behaviors and enable sales managers to optimize sales coaching and performance efficiently.

Recently, the company announced Val, the first ValueCoach AI avatar , powered by Replicate Labs. Val represents a breakthrough in AI-powered sales coaching that integrates a value-based sales methodology with personalized, real-time skills development.

According to Replicate Labs , sales coaching is the #1 gap in most sales organizations. Val closes this gap by guiding a sales rep through a real-time coaching conversation-identifying obstacles, tailoring development plans and putting learning into action.

About Training Industry, Inc.

“We make connections.”TM Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit .

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates, a leading global sales training company, provides a practical and repeatable methodology for selling on value, not price. The ValueSelling Framework® enables sales professionals to align their sales process with buyer needs, leading to faster deal cycles and stronger client relationships. Since 1991, thousands of professionals worldwide have chosen ValueSelling Associates to increase sales performance and drive business growth.

ValueSelling Associates has consistently been recognized as a Top 20 Sales Training Company by both Training Industry and Selling Power and has earned a place in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Market Guide for sales training.

