Insta360 Issues Statement On U.S. ITC Initial Determination

Initial Ruling Confirms the Non-Infringement or Invalidity of GoPro's Utility Patents

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has rejected GoPro's utility patent claims against Insta360 in Investigation No. 337-TA-1400. The initial determination, which was issued by an Administrative Law Judge in Washington, D.C. yesterday, ruled that that GoPro's five utility patents relating to stabilization, horizon leveling, distortion, and aspect ratio conversion are invalid, not infringed, or both. In addition to clearing Insta360 completely as to these five patents, the Administrative Law Judge confirmed that Insta360's proactive design updates fall outside the scope of GoPro's lone asserted design patent (U.S. Patent No. D789,435).

"The U.S. International Trade Commission's initial determination affirms what many in our industry already know: the future belongs to innovators, not litigators," said JK Liu, Founder of Insta360. "While GoPro sought to block competition by asserting a wide array of patents, the majority of those claims were either found not to be infringed or ruled invalid. That speaks volumes."

"This isn't just about Insta360. This is about an ecosystem where established players use litigation as a business strategy, hoping to stall faster, smarter, more agile challengers. It's a familiar playbook: instead of building better products, they try to slow down those who do. We will continue to stand up for our products, our team, and the creative community we serve - and we will not be deterred by legal maneuvering aimed at protecting market share rather than consumers."

Insta360 also filed multiple inter partes review (IPR) petitions with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to challenge the validity of GoPro's patents, some of which remain under review. The company has also initiated patent litigation in China against GoPro-affiliated entities.

The ITC's preliminary determination does not affect Insta360's U.S. product availability or its global operations. The company continues to manufacture and sell its full line of cameras without restriction.

A final determination from the full Commission is expected by November 10, 2025.

With a "Think bold" mindset, Insta360 empowers people to capture and share their lives in extraordinary ways. Recognized as a market leader and innovator, Insta360's vast lineup includes the world's best-selling 360° cameras in the X Series, the thumb-sized GO Series for everyday capture, as well as an extensive range of action cameras, gimbals, webcams, and professional photography solutions. With intuitive, AI-powered software, Insta360 simplifies the creative process, allowing users to focus on storytelling without technical barriers. Insta360 is dedicated to helping a new generation of athletes, creatives, travelers and professionals bring their ideas to life.

