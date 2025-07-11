United States Patent And Trademark Office Grants Patent Allowance For Polypave Court Shield

Polypave court shield is a patented crack prevention product for tennis courts and pickleball courts

This achievement marks a major milestone in the development and commercialization of this proprietary surface technology.

ZEBULON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- North State Resurfacing and Polypave Court Shield , LLC. are proud to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for the patent application covering Polypave Court Shield. Polypave is an innovative crack-prevention system for newly paved asphalt athletic courts.This achievement marks a major milestone in the development and commercialization of this proprietary surface technology.About the Polypave Court Shield SystemPolypave Court Shield is a proprietary crack-prevention system developed specifically for newly paved asphalt athletic courts, including tennis courts, pickleball courts, and basketball courts, and multi-use courts.Designed to proactively mitigate surface cracking, the system addresses one of the most common and costly problems in court construction: early-stage asphalt shrinkage and stress cracking.Engineered for Long-Term PerformanceUnlike traditional sport court repair methods that treat cracks after they appear, Polypave Court Shield is applied during the initial construction phase to help prevent cracking before it begins.By forming a flexible, protective layer between the asphalt surface and acrylic coatings, the system allows the pavement to continue curing beneath while shielding the finished court surface from reflective cracks. Its application is fast, effective, and minimally invasive-making it an ideal solution for court builders seeking to extend surface life and reduce future maintenance.Patent Allowance Validates Polypave's Future as a Trusted Crack-Prevention SystemUSPTO's issuance of a Notice of Allowance formally recognizes the originality and value of the Polypave Court Shield system. This milestone confirms the product's distinct approach to surface preservation and supports its entry into broader commercial use.Scaling Innovation for Widespread DistributionWith the patent allowance in place, Polypave Court Shield is poised to enter the market on a national scale. The upcoming rollout will focus on making the system accessible to contractors and athletic facility managers across North America.For court owners, this means earlier access to a proven solution that proactively prevents cracking, extends surface lifespan, and reduces long-term maintenance costs. As distribution expands, more new asphalt courts will have the opportunity to incorporate this protective layer from the start-offering a smarter investment in performance, aesthetics, and durability. For athletes playing at these facilities, the result is a smoother, more consistent playing surface that enhances safety, performance, and overall experience.By addressing problems before they appear, Polypave Court Shield supports long-term durability and player satisfaction-making it a smart upgrade for any new athletic court project.For inquiries, partnership opportunities, or distribution details, please contact Mike Alford, President of North State Resurfacing and engineer of the Polypave Court Shield system, by calling: (252) 955-7439 or emailing: ....About North State Resurfacing and Polypave Court Shield, LLC.North State Resurfacing is a leading athletic court construction and resurfacing company based in Zebulon, North Carolina. With decades of industry experience and a focus on quality craftsmanship, the company has built a reputation for innovation in sport surface design.Polypave Court Shield, LLC. is a separate entity focused on the development and distribution of the Polypave Court Shield system. Its mission is to improve the long-term performance of asphalt athletic courts through patented, preventative technology.

Mike Alford

Polypave Court Shield, LLC

+1 252-955-7439

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.