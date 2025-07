Investornewsbreaks Glidelogic Corp. (USOTC: GDLG) Releases First Fully AI-Authored Novel,“The Thirteenth Proposal”

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Glidelogic (USOTC: GDLG) announced the release of“The Thirteenth Proposal,” a political thriller generated entirely by artificial intelligence. Written by Glidelogic's proprietary Novagen AI platform using Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro and guided by a human-devised concept, the 80,000-word English novel (and 140,000-character Chinese edition) is among the first full-length AI-authored works made public. The project serves as a proof of concept for AI-driven storytelling, highlighting collaborative creativity between humans and machines. CEO Fred Xue said the initiative underscores Glidelogic's commitment to responsible innovation and showcases AI's potential to complement human imagination. The novel is now available on Amazon Kindle.

Glidelogic was founded in December 2020 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. The company is committed to developing artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based software, fintech solutions and blockchain technology, as well as providing related consulting services. The company's mission is to leverage leading AI technology to offer forward-looking services to commercial clients, thereby enhancing productivity.

