Bizcap Announces Luxembourg Launch, Marking First Step In Europe Expansion

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global alternative lender Bizcap has announced its launch into Luxembourg, establishing its first operational footprint in continental Europe.

Following its success in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Singapore, Bizcap brings its cash flow–based lending model to the Luxembourg market. The company provides loans ranging from €5,000 to €500,000 (approx. USD $5,400–$540,000), with approval decisions made within 2 days and funding available in 3 days. Repayment options offer daily or weekly repayment flexibility and early repayment discounts of up to 35%.

"Our entry into Luxembourg is just the beginning of Bizcap's European expansion," said Albert Gahfi , CEO of NewCo Capital Group and Co-Founder | Co-CEO, Bizcap Global. "We've experienced tremendous success in markets like the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, where our fast, flexible financing solutions have helped thousands of SMEs thrive. With this proven track record, we are confident that Luxembourg will be no exception. We're committed to bringing the same level of support to businesses here, and with a strong local team in place, we're excited to build on our global success as we scale our operations across Europe."

Bizcap's European expansion is part of a broader international strategy shared with NewCo Capital Group, a leading provider of alternative finance solutions. Together, the two organizations bring deep market expertise, a commitment to underserved business communities, and a shared vision for transforming how small and medium-sized enterprises access working capital. This collaborative alignment strengthens both brands as they continue to scale globally and deliver innovative funding solutions across diverse markets.

Bizcap's approach is distinguished by its open-minded underwriting model. Unlike traditional lenders, Bizcap focuses on the overall financial health and performance of a business. The company also specialises in tailored funding, offering support to businesses in a range of sectors, including those navigating tax debts or financial pressure.

The European expansion is led by Laura Schlag , Managing Partner for Europe, who is based in Luxembourg.

"We're thrilled to launch Bizcap in Luxembourg and begin our European journey. As a local, I understand the market and the needs of SMEs here," said Laura. "We're committed to supporting SMEs across the region, and we know there's a real need for faster, more accessible funding options. Right now, we're focused on building a strong local team and attracting best-in-class talent to support our European launch and ensure the same scalable growth we've seen in our other locations.''

Zalman Blachman , Co-Founder | Co-CEO, Bizcap Global, added:

"Laura's appointment reflects our commitment to building the right foundations in every market we enter. Her legal background and deep understanding of Luxembourg's business landscape position her exceptionally well to lead our expansion into continental Europe. She's strongly aligned with Bizcap's mission to unlock capital for SMEs who are often overlooked by traditional lenders and that alignment will be key as we grow across the region."

Partnership Inquiries

Bizcap welcomes partnership inquiries from financial professionals and corporate service providers, and direct enquiries from SMEs. To learn more or apply, visit or email [email protected] .

About Bizcap

Headquartered in Australia, Bizcap is a global non-bank business lender offering fast and flexible funding to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Since its inception, Bizcap has supported more than 42,000 customers and funded $1.9 billion globally. Having built a strong presence in Australia and New Zealand, Bizcap is actively expanding internationally, including markets such as the UK, Singapore, and now Luxembourg. Driven by its agile lending model, innovative financial solutions, and commitment to supporting underserved businesses, Bizcap continues to bridge funding gaps and empower business growth globally.

