ALL4 Mining: Launching A Free App, High-Yield Contracts, And A New Era Of Easy Passive Crypto Income

London, UK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALL4 Mining, the world's leading cloud mining platform, today officially announced the launch of its revolutionary free mobile cloud mining application and expanded mining contracts, which will revolutionize the way individuals and institutions invest in cryptocurrency mining, making it more convenient, faster and more sustainable. ALL4 Mining will uphold its reputation as a reliable and trustworthy platfor , helping millions of users around the world to more easily increase the value of digital assets and create long-term stable passive income.





Redefining Crypto Mining with Mobile Innovation

The new ALL4 Mining mobile app is available for iOS and Android devices, allowing users to mine popular cryptocurrencies directly from their smartphones. Unlike traditional mining equipment that requires expensive hardware and constant monitoring, ALL4 Mining's app uses advanced AI-driven computing power scheduling, combined with a 100% renewable energy network, to increase mining efficiency by more than 10 times and significantly reduce operating costs.

"Our mission has always been to make it easy for everyone to create cryptocurrency wealth, free from the usual barriers of complexity and large investments. This new app represents a major leap forward - it is intuitive, fully automated, and completely secure," said an ALL4 Mining spokesperson.

Unlock new investment potential with tailor-made contracts

ALL4 Mining also launched a series of mining contracts, all of which can be customized to suit various financial goals and budgets. These contracts provide guaranteed daily returns and certain expiration returns, ultimately creating a reliable source of income for global investors .



BTC basic computing power: investment amount: 100 USD, contract period: 2 days, daily income 4.0 USD, expiration income: 100 USD + 8 USD

LTC [classic computing power contract]: investment amount: 600 USD, contract period: 6 days, daily income 7.26 USD, expiration income: 600 USD + 43.56 USD

BTC [classic computing power contract]: investment amount: 3,000 USD, contract period: 20 days, daily income 42.9 USD, expiration income: 3,000 USD + 858 USD

DOGE [classic computing power contract]: investment amount: 5,000 USD, contract period: 30 days, daily income 75 USD, expiration income: 5,000 USD + 2,250 USD

BTC [advanced computing power contract]: investment amount: 10,000 USD, contract period: 40 days, daily income 166 USD, expiration income: 10,000 USD + 6,640 USD

BTC [Advanced Computing Power Contract]: Investment amount: USD 50,000, Contract period: 48 days, Daily income: USD 910, Expiration income: USD 50,000 + USD 43,680 BTC [Super Computing Power Contract]: Investment amount: USD 150,000, Contract period: 50 days, Daily income: USD 2,925, Expiration income: USD 150,000 + USD 146,250

“These contracts are designed with flexibility and transparency in mind,” the spokesperson explained.“Whether you're starting out with a limited budget or scaling up to maximize returns, ALL4 Mining offers a trusted pathway.”





Easy start: From registration to profitability in just minutes

ALL4 Mining simplifies the user process to ensure that anyone can easily get started.

Quick registration: New users can register in less than a minute by simply providing an email address.

Instant mining: After logging in, just click "Start mining" to connect directly to the global computing network .

Daily settlement: Mining income is calculated and settled every 24 hours, and funds can be withdrawn at any time.

Invite and earn: Through the referral program, users who share exclusive codes can unlock additional computing power and rewards for themselves and their friends.

It is worth mentioning that ALL4 Mining provides new users with a $15 registration bonus and $0.6 in free income every day, helping them start their passive income journey at zero cost.

A secure, environmentally friendly and fully supported platform

Security and sustainability are at the core of ALL4 Mining's operations. With end-to-end protection provided by McAfee® and Cloudflare®, users' devices and data are always safe. In addition, the platform's infrastructure is powered entirely by green energy, in line with global efforts to minimize the environmental impact of blockchain technology.

To support its growing community, ALL4 Mining is available 24/7 with a multilingual customer support team ready to assist users across time zones.

Helping investors grasp the future of crypto wealth

Leading analysts predict that Bitcoin could surpass $180,000 in future cycles, and cloud mining is one of the easiest and most compliant entry points into the digital asset boom. The ALL4 Mining platform provides users with a low-risk, regulated environment to continue to build wealth without the obligations, responsibilities and hassles that come with technical management and physical hardware.

Founded in 2019, ALL4 Mining has a user base of over 9 million to date and continues to innovate to help people participate in the cryptocurrency economy.

About ALL4 Mining

ALL4 Mining is an international cloud mining platform dedicated to transforming the digital asset investment industry through automation, ecological balance and security protocols. The company provides flexible mining contracts and revolutionary mobile solutions to empower individuals to accumulate wealth in the cryptocurrency field.

To learn more about mining plans and start your passive income journey, please visit

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of financial loss. You are advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

