Globalia Advances Digital Transformation Across Travel And Hospitality Division

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the core of this transformation is Air Europa, Globalia's flagship airline, which has introduced biometric boarding, digital check-ins, and AI-powered flight optimization to enhance both passenger experience and environmental efficiency. One notable example is the airline's adoption of OptiClimb, a system that calculates optimal climb speed for aircraft to help reduce fuel consumption. The company estimates the tool helps avoid over 10,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.

"Innovation is not a department-it's a culture," said Javier Hidalgo, former CEO of Globalia. "We're embedding technology and sustainability into every layer of the organization."

Globalia's transformation is not limited to aviation. Across its other brands-Halcón Viajes, Travelplan, and Be Live Hotels-the group is deploying tools such as data intelligence, automated customer service platforms, and dynamic pricing models. These systems are designed to meet the expectations of modern travelers seeking speed, personalization, and transparency.

The company also views digital transformation as a path toward greater environmental responsibility. Initiatives include energy-efficient operations, fleet modernization, and ethical governance practices. Globalia is aligning these efforts with broader European climate objectives by combining technological advancement with measurable sustainability practices.

In addition, the group is actively partnering with startups and tech incubators to explore emerging solutions. These partnerships include applications of blockchain for transaction transparency and AI for operational forecasting and planning.

As Globalia continues its evolution, it is positioning itself not only as a travel provider but as a technology-driven innovator in the global tourism industry.

About Globalia

Globalia is a diversified travel and tourism group headquartered in Spain. Its brands include Air Europa (aviation), Halcón Viajes and Travelplan (travel and vacation planning), and Be Live Hotels (hospitality).

