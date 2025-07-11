Labor & Employment Law Firm, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, Files Suit Against Eddie Bauer LLC, For Alleged California Labor Code Violations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to the lawsuit filed, employees of Eddie Bauer LLC allegedly (a) failed to pay minimum wages, (b) failed to pay overtime wages , (c) failed to provide legally required meal and rest periods, (d) failed to provide accurate itemized wage statements, (e) failed to reimburse for required expenses, (f) failed to pay sick wages, and (g) failed to provide wages when due, all in violation of the applicable Labor Code sections listed in California Labor Code Sections 201-203, 226, 226.7, 233, 246, 510, 512, 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 2802, and the applicable Wage Order(s), and thereby gives rise to civil penalties as a result of such alleged conduct.

Additionally, Eddie Bauer LLC allegedly failed to provide employees with complete and accurate wage statements. The statements provided, allegedly, failed to show, among other things, the correct gross and net wages earned. California Labor Code Section 226 provides that every employer shall furnish each of his or her employees with an accurate itemized wage statement in writing showing, among other things, gross wages earned and all applicable hourly rates in effect during the pay period and the corresponding amount of time worked at each hourly rate.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Eddie Bauer LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.

**THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT**

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP

(800) 568-8020

[email protected]



SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP