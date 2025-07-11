Labor & Employment Law Firm, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, Files Suit Against Eddie Bauer LLC, For Alleged California Labor Code Violations
Additionally, Eddie Bauer LLC allegedly failed to provide employees with complete and accurate wage statements. The statements provided, allegedly, failed to show, among other things, the correct gross and net wages earned. California Labor Code Section 226 provides that every employer shall furnish each of his or her employees with an accurate itemized wage statement in writing showing, among other things, gross wages earned and all applicable hourly rates in effect during the pay period and the corresponding amount of time worked at each hourly rate.
For more information about the class action lawsuit against Eddie Bauer LLC, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.
Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is an employment law firm with offices located in San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Riverside and Chicago that dedicates its practice to helping employees, investors and consumers fight back against unfair business practices, including violations of the California Labor Code and Fair Labor Standards Act. If you need help in collecting unpaid overtime wages, unpaid commissions, being wrongfully terminated from work, and other employment law claims, contact one of their attorneys today.
