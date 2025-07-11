Mindcore Technologies Launches Secure Workspace Solution To Support Florida's Hybrid Workforce

Mindcore launches Secure Workspace across Florida to help hybrid teams stay secure, compliant, and productive with zero-trust, VDI, and full audit controls.

- Florida Healthcare ProviderDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As hybrid and remote work become the new norm, Mindcore Technologies has unveiled its Secure Workspace Solutions platform-powered by Tehama technology-to help Florida businesses stay secure, compliant, and productive in the modern work era.Secure Workspace Solutions provide cloud-based digital environments with built-in Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), and endpoint protection. Employees can work from anywhere, while organizations maintain full control over access, monitoring, and data governance.“Our platform was built for speed, security, and simplicity,” said Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies.“In regions like Florida, where businesses are scaling rapidly and embracing hybrid models, Secure Workspace helps them grow safely-without the overhead of large IT departments.”A Statewide Need for Resilient SecurityFrom healthcare providers to financial firms, Florida's diverse business landscape faces rising cybersecurity and compliance challenges. Traditional VPNs and unsecured devices are no longer sufficient. Mindcore's solution offers a future-ready alternative:Isolated, secure virtual desktops (Windows & Linux)Time-bound access for contractors and remote teamsBuilt-in compliance frameworks for HIPAA, SOC-2, and PCI-DSSFull session logging, audit trails, and endpoint monitoringClient Success StoryOne Florida-based healthcare provider shared their experience:"We were expanding fast but didn't have time to rework our entire IT infrastructure. Mindcore's Secure Workspace gave us instant HIPAA-compliant remote access, complete with auditing and access controls. It saved us from a costly breach-and streamlined our workflows overnight."Use Cases Across IndustriesMindcore's Secure Workspace is being adopted across sectors such as:Healthcare: Secure access to EHR and imaging, even during outagesFinance: Isolated environments to handle sensitive data and complianceProfessional Services: Easy provisioning for consultants and third partiesTech & AI: Secure development environments for remote teamsDisaster Recovery: Rapid failover and business continuity from any deviceA Complete IT Backbone for Hybrid WorkThe platform also offers:Role-based user access with endpoint isolationBuilt-in encryption and data classification toolsIntegration with Microsoft 365 and cloud platformsWhite-glove onboarding and 24/7 U.S.-based supportAbout Mindcore TechnologiesHeadquartered in New Jersey and serving businesses across Florida-from Tampa to Miami-Mindcore Technologies is a leader in IT support and cybersecurity services. Its Secure Workspace Solutions platform enables businesses of all sizes to work securely and compliantly from anywhere.

