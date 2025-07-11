Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - Frontera Energy Corporation : Announces the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid pursuant to which the Company offered to purchase from shareholders for cancellation up to CAD$91 million (equivalent to approximately US$65 million) of its outstanding common shares at a purchase price of CAD$12.00 per Share. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on July 10, 2025. Frontera Energy Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $6.85.

