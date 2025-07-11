Earnmining Unveils AI-Optimized Cloud Mining Platform To Capitalize On Upcoming Cryptocurrency Bull Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Powered Platform Unlocks Smarter, Greener, and More Profitable Crypto Mining Ahead of Market Surge

Los Angeles, California, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As market sentiment turns bullish and institutional interest increases, EarnMining – one of the world's premier providers of cloud-based cryptocurrency mining – on July 10, 2025, launched its AI-based cloud mining engine that intelligently optimizes computing resources over high-value crypto-assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Solana (SOL). With this upgrade, EarnMining is well-positioned to lead down the next wave of crypto adoption by providing a seamless, sustainable and very profitable mining solution to its users globally.





The platform launch could not have come at a better time, with analysts feeling strongly confident about a significant rebound in the crypto market in Q3 2025. With its user-friendly platform, AI-based advanced architecture, and renewable energy powered infrastructure, EarnMining is becoming the option of choice for crypto investors who want to earn passive income from cloud mining at scale.

AI Optimization Engine Revolutionizes Crypto Mining

The central component of EarnMining's platform upgrade is its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) optimization engine, which automatically reallocates computing power, live, while monitoring real-time blockchain analytics. The process includes real-time monitoring of network congestion, difficulty level, energy cost efficiencies and token valuations to produce optimum hash performance and maximum daily payouts.

"Our AI algorithm will mine smarter and not harder. This upgrade ensures users will receive maximum ROI, even during market fluctuations, without lifting a finger."

This fantastic new technology will offer separate key benefits to investors who want to take advantage of the performance of BTC, SOL and other leading tokens as all global eyes begin to shift towards the next crypto bull cycle.

No Hardware Needed - Just Register and Start Earning

Anyone can mine Bitcoin upon registering to EarnMining's cloud-based platform. No massive investment in hardware, no challenging installation and setup required. Simply visit , register, activate a contract, and start earning daily rewards from AI powered mining!

Key highlights:

$15 welcome bonus upon sign-up

$0.60 daily login rewards

Flexible mining contracts for all experience levels

Real-time dashboards to track earnings

Instant withdrawals to external wallets

These built-in incentives make it easy for anyone to join and earn, removing traditional barriers and enabling true passive crypto income-anytime, anywhere.

Commitment to ESG and Renewable Mining

In addition to being a frontrunner in technical innovation, EarnMining is a leader in environmental sustainability. The platform will be operating data centers from renewable energy sources ( wind, or solar). This method of blockchain mining will counterbalance the growing demand for sustainable blockchain infrastructure.

“Responsible mining is the future," said the CTO of the company. "By implementing ESG values in our operations, we are not only protecting the environment, but we are appealing to a generation of eco-conscious crypto investors.”

EarnMining also strategically employs AI-regulated energy consumption, which enables the company to dramatically reduce wasted energy and carbon emissions. This sets EarnMining apart as a leader for environmentally sustainable crypto mining.

Market Momentum and Global Expansion

The AI upgrade is part of EarnMining's broader roadmap, which includes global expansion across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company is currently in talks with several blockchain infrastructure providers to extend computing power availability and minimize latency for its growing user base.

Additionally, EarnMining is preparing to launch hybrid earning models in late 2025, including contract staking and yield aggregation for select digital assets.

With market analysts predicting heightened mining demand during the anticipated bull market, EarnMining's flexible, AI-powered platform offers an entry point with both scale and stability .

About EarnMining

EarnMining is the top global cloud mining platform and offers scalable, artificial intelligence-enhanced solutions for Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency mining. EarnMining's platform is designed for users regardless of experience level with the mission of simplifying mining. We utilize automation best-practices, renewable energy, and trusted smart contracts with no hardware to generate consistent crypto income.

Official Website :

App Download : xml/index.html#/app

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice, financial guidance, or recommendations for transactions. Cryptocurrency mining and staking carry market volatility, regulatory uncertainty, and technical risks that can lead to financial loss. Investors should perform thorough due diligence and seek independent financial or legal advice before making any decisions.





