Dextall Closed $15M Series A As Leading Developers Back AI-Powered Prefab To Tackle Housing Crisis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dextall, the construction technology company integrating design software with off-site manufacturing, has closed a $15 million Series A round to scale its AI-powered prefabrication platform nationwide.

The round was anchored by industry powerhouses whose balance sheets and project pipelines rival those of major venture firms:



L+M Development Partners – a national leader in affordable and mixed-income housing, responsible for over $20 billion in development and more than 55,000 residential units built, preserved, or under construction.

Essence Development, founded by former NFL safety Jamar Adams, manages a $6 billion pipeline including nearly 4,000 affordable and workforce housing units and 3,000 market-rate units across the Northeast corridor. Simpson Strong-Tie (NYSE: SSD) – the global leader in structural connectors, with $2.2 billion in 2024 revenue and a worldwide materials supply network spanning more than 50 facilities.



L+M and Essence bring high-volume affordable housing projects where speed and cost certainty are critical. Simpson Strong-Tie strengthens Dextall's global supply chain and supports its scalable model for distributed fabrication by leveraging its international footprint in material supply. This support, which also included participation from Winklevoss Capital, reflects growing investor demand for scalable technology that can modernize outdated industries.

Dextall's vertically integrated platform combines Dextall Studio , proprietary software that converts schematic designs into fully detailed architectural and fabrication drawings in under a week (a process that traditionally takes up to 36 months), with a modular façade system manufactured by certified regional partners and delivered through Dextall's AI-powered operating system.

This not only presents unprecedented efficiency, but addresses a critical moment for housing. Over 6 million people have applied for just 10,000 affordable units in New York City. Vacancy rates are at a record-low 1.4%, and average rents have surpassed $3,500/month. Affordable housing no longer lives within the standard two-story model, with buildings towering up to 50 in urban areas. Escalating costs, labor shortages, and supply chain delays have made many of these projects financially unfeasible.

Dextall's system removes those barriers, enabling large, complex developments to move forward where they would otherwise stall. By reducing the design-to-install timeline by up to 80%, onsite labor by up to 87%, and lowering operational energy costs by 20%, Dextall presents a solution to the affordable housing crisis facing America's densest cities.

Dextall also enables faster, safer, high-quality construction that aligns with Local Law 11 and decarbonization targets. Its model emphasizes a system for dismantling building in components, reducing landfill waste for a more sustainable approach.

After four years of strategic execution, the company has built a $110 million project backlog and signed $50 million in new contracts during 2024 alone-demonstrating strong market adoption, commercial traction, and demand, even before securing institutional capital.

Industry leaders are already engaging with Dextall: SOM and SLCE Architects are specifying Dextall panels on upcoming designs, while Turner Construction and Suffolk Construction are actively installing the panels on high-rise projects currently underway. These collaborations highlight that off-site fabrication can meet the industry's highest design and performance standards without prolonging design cycles.

“With investors who control tens of thousands of units, a global supply partner, and the top builders and architects already onboard, we're not speculating about disruption-we're delivering it at scale,” said Aurimas Sabulis , Dextall founder and CEO.“We've found clear product-market fit and built a model that is as scalable as it is practical-delivering real value where the industry needs it most.

The Series A funding will accelerate the development of Dextall Studio, expand sales operations to Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Chicago, support the global expansion of fabrication capacity to meet growing demand, and lay the foundation for additional prefabricated building components.

About Dextall

Dextall is reshaping how mid- and high-rise buildings are designed and delivered-starting with exterior walls. By combining intelligent design automation with scalable prefabricated systems, Dextall shortens construction timelines, locks in project costs, and significantly reduces embodied carbon. The company's goal is to eliminate 1 million days of coordination and construction time by 2030. Headquartered in New York City, Dextall is rapidly expanding across key U.S. markets.

Media Contact

... | +1 352 282 1294