Virtru Secures $50 Million In New Funding To Accelerate The Future Of Data-Centric Security For The AI Era

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru , the leader in data-centric security and the inventor of the open standard Trusted Data Format (TDF), today announced $50 million in new funding led by ICONIQ, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Foundry, and The Chertoff Group. The round doubles Virtru's valuation to $500 million and signals the next phase of growth for the company, as it becomes the standard bearer for mission-critical data protection in the age of AI.

A Proven Standard for Securing the World's Most Sensitive Data

The investment comes amid significant momentum, driven by rising demand for data security solutions built upon TDF. The TDF open standard was invented by Co-Founder Will Ackerly during his tenure at the National Security Agency, and it has been adopted as the data protection standard for national defense and intelligence missions across the United States and allied partners globally, cementing Virtru's role as a leader in data security.

Trusted by over 6,000 organizations across the public and private sectors-including JPMorganChase, Equifax, Capital One, Salesforce, and the U.S. Department of Defense-Virtru's Data Security Platform has created a new paradigm in data-centric security, where protection travels with the data itself rather than relying on traditional perimeter defenses. As AI reshapes workflows and expands the boundaries of how sensitive data flows in and out of modern businesses, the need for granular data protection is more critical than ever.

"This is a pivotal moment not just for Virtru, but for global security architecture," said John Ackerly, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtru. "From day one, Virtru's mission has been to unlock the full value of data by ensuring it remains under your control, everywhere it travels. AI represents a seismic shift in business workflows, dramatically amplifying the need for precise, data-centric security that moves seamlessly with data across all boundaries. This funding is a seminal moment as we continue to scale Virtru and make TDF the open platform of choice for data-centric security."

"In an increasingly connected world, protecting sensitive data across public and private ecosystems is a national and commercial imperative," said Will Griffith, Partner at ICONIQ. "TDF is fast becoming a global standard for secure data sharing across both public and private sectors. As government agencies and enterprises embrace AI, the need for scalable, purpose-built data security infrastructure has never been greater, and we believe Virtru is at the center of this paradigm shift."

A Dual-Sided Future for Data-Centric Security

While traditional Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solutions focus on internal controls, today's environment demands a dual approach: one that secures not only internal assets, but also data shared externally. Virtru addresses this gap with“microsecurity,” where protection and governance travel with the data itself, regardless of where it goes.

"Data security is undergoing a fundamental shift," said Will Ackerly, Chief Architect and Co-Founder of Virtru. "Indeed, IT leaders need solutions to protect data inside their walls, but they also need simple tools to protect data shared with the outside world. TDF provides that foundation, enabling what we call 'microsecurity'-security bound intrinsically to data. Our vision is to cement TDF as the global standard in data-centric security, empowering both commercial enterprises and government agencies to collaborate securely in the AI era."

Poised for Expansion

The new funding will fuel Virtru's continued growth across both public and private sectors-accelerating the global adoption of TDF, expanding protection for sensitive AI and analytics workflows, and scaling mission-critical solutions for defense and critical infrastructure partners.

"The evolution toward data security platforms that combine granular policy controls with real-time protection represents a fundamental shift in how organizations must approach data-centric security," said Andrew Bales, Principal Analyst at Gartner. "The market is clearly moving toward solutions that provide persistent protection that travels with the data itself."

In a world where the most valuable and sensitive data must move securely across organizational, national, and classification boundaries, Virtru has established itself as the trusted standard for ensuring that protection and control remain with the data itself-regardless of where it travels.

About Virtru

Virtru empowers organizations to unlock the power of data while maintaining control wherever it's stored and shared. From global enterprises to national defense and intelligence agencies, Virtru's award-winning solutions provide simple, powerful data-centric security, underpinned by the Trusted Data Format (TDF). Learn more at virtru.com .

